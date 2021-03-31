Thierry Henry could be back in management soon with a big club

Thierry Henry has opened the door to becoming the next Celtic manager after leaving his position as the manager of CF Montreal earlier in the year.

The Arsenal legend has found little success as a manager following a stint at AS Monaco and the previously mentioned MLS side.

He remains open to a new opportunity and the latest high-profile job that has become available is the Celtic post.

Henry is one of a select group of former Premier League players that are cutting their teeth as managers.

The likes of Frank Lampard and Patrick Vieira have struggled to enjoy success, but Steven Gerrard is enjoying life as the manager of Rangers.

They just stopped Celtic from winning 10 consecutive league titles and Henry says he has a lot of respect for the Hoops and praised Gerrard for what the former Liverpool captain has achieved with their bitter foes Rangers.

While not expressly saying he wants the job, he admits that he would accept the challenge if Celtic handed him the role.

‘With all humility, whatever is going to come my way, I’m not saying that should come my way, but whatever comes my way I’m going to evaluate,’ Henry said on the Robbie Fowler Podcast.

‘I’m sure they’re going to work on what they’re going to work on. I don’t know what’s happening there, this is a club I respect a lot I’m sure like a lot of people in the world, but that I don’t know about.

‘All I know is I want to coach and be back out there. You look at what Stevie G (Steven Gerrard) has done, and it’s just ridiculous. What a man. I knew he was going to deliver.’