Thierry Henry could get a new managerial job at a massive European club

Thierry Henry had a distinguished career as a footballer, but the Arsenal legend is struggling to impress as a football manager.

He is now a part of the Belgium coaching team after failed stints at AS Monaco and Montreal Impact.

The former attacker could be back on the management bench soon at one of Europe’s top clubs.

Mundo Deportivo claims Barcelona is looking for a new manager as the days of Ronald Koeman in their dugout are numbered.

The Dutchman is overseeing a poor start to this season as Barcelona tries to achieve results without Lionel Messi.

Messi has left them to join PSG and they are now looking to remain a top Spanish club without his goals.

The Catalans have started this season poorly and Koeman has never been a popular manager.

He is now facing the sack and reports have linked several names with his position.

The report claims the Catalans are looking for a manager who is their former player.

Their prime candidate is Xavi Hernandez, however, they will struggle to convince him to join them.

This has opened the door for Henry to become their next manager, and Koeman has a few games to save his job now or the Frenchman could be given the role.