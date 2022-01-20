Thierry Henry could land another managerial role soon

Thierry Henry could be handed another chance to manage a football club soon.

The Arsenal legend is trying to build a career for himself as a manager in the game.

He is currently a part of the Belgium national team coaching staff, but he has gone out on his own at least twice with AS Monaco and Montreal Impact.

The first spell didn’t end well as he was sacked, while he left the second job so that he can be closer to his family.

He could be handed another chance to be a manager again soon, with RMC Sport claiming he tops the list of targets to replace Vladimir Petkovic at Bordeaux.

The French club is struggling this season, and that has heaped pressure on former Switzerland manager, Petkovic.

The report says if he is eventually fired, Henry could be given the job.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Henry is one of the greatest players Arsenal has had in its history and he was a world class attacker in his playing days.

However, he is struggling to be a top manager and hasn’t enjoyed the minor success the likes of Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira have enjoyed in the dugout.

The Bordeaux job would not be an easy one for him, but he needs to keep taking challenging jobs to build his CV and experience.