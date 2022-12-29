Thierry Henry describes why Arsenal will miss Gabriel Jesus

“He’s Contagious” Thierry Henry claims £45M star is the driving force behind Arsenal’s incredible run.

As a Gunner, I believe it is past time for us to brag about our title chances. After losing to the Spurs in the top-four race last season, Arteta’s project appeared to be in jeopardy.

However, fueled by last season’s disappointments, our boss chose to go out and bring in quality signings (signing Gabriel Jesus and Oleksander Zinchenko) this time around, rather than investing heavily in the promising talents he used to pursue. Moreover, he altered his system, with one central midfielder (Partey) acting as the midfield pivot and the other two (Xhaka and Odegaard) attacking.

These two moves have us soaring high. However, that may not be the only thing pushing us towards greatness. As per Thierry Henry on Amazon Prime, the fact that our players now believe in achieving greatness is the other thing that has us flying.

Henry mentions Gabriel Jesus’ winning mentality as the key to establishing belief among our players, saying, “What I like again about what you are going to miss with Jesus is that he has won it. I arrived at this football club with a lot of people that had won it. You don’t have a lot of people that have won the league here. Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko did it.

“You can see that they are transmitting that to the younger lads in the team, and that’s what I love about Gabriel Jesus. When you hear him talking, he always says, ‘I believe we can win the league’, and that’s contagious.”

Talent is good, but sometimes you need experience, and that’s what we got by signing Jesus and Zinchenko. Every day we talk about Jesus, we end up realising what a transfer steal he was. The 25-year-old may be out injured for now, but his influence on Arteta’s project continues to be felt and praised.

Daniel O

