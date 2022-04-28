Thierry Henry explains why this striker target is perfect for Arsenal

I think that just about now every football fan in the world is aware that Arsenal are desperately on the hunt for a young and hungry striker in this coming transfer window, if not two, and the never-ending Arsenal transfer rumours keep giving us new suggestions every day from Leagues all over the world.

But the one striker target that stands out is the rumours about Gabriel Jesus moving south from Manchester to join Mikel Arteta’s youth revolution. We have already outlined all the seasons why Jesus to Arsenal makes perfect sense, but we have to wait until the end of the season for negotiations to begin in earnest with Manchester City, even though it seems the player is open to the idea.

Now Thierry Henry has been discussing his thoughts about the Brazilian, and he told CBS Sports what he likes about Jesus: “What he can give offensively to the team,”

“We saw that he scored four goals at the weekend.

“When he is in the box, he’s one of the three that is playing, or since Aguero left, he has that Nine instinct. He has what the number Nine would smell.

“What I like with him is that when he puts pressure, whether it’s on the left, on the right or in the middle. He doesn’t have a problem to defend in them situations by coming back and helping his team.”

Considering that Thierry Henry is probably Arsenal’s best ever striker, then I am certainly willing to listen to his recommendation for any new Number Nine at the Emirates,

Go get him Arteta!