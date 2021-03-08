Thierry Henry explains why this Arsenal goal ‘was priceless’ to him

Thierry Henry has claimed that the one night that he would love to ‘relive’ at Arsenal during his return on loan, when he scored against Leeds United, claiming it was a ‘priceless moment’.

The Gunners allowed their star striker to leave the club after eight successful years together when he joined Barcelona in 2007, but our club has held a place in his heart even to this day.

Henry did come back to the club in 2012 on loan after the MLS season on a short-term deal to cover for the absences of Gervinho and Marouane Chamakh who were away at the AFCON, and it was his first game back with the club that he named as his most priceless moment.

The highlights of that match including the goal can be found below.

Henry reveals in an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo just why this goal/appearance was the one that he would love to relive one more time.

“Arsenal is part of me and always will be – half of my heart belongs to Arsenal, and the other half to my family,” he continues. “The understanding I have with Arsenal fans is something I cannot describe – it’s something I’m always going to miss.”

“If I could relive one night, it would be when I came back on loan and scored the winning goal against Leeds. It was the third round of the FA Cup, Leeds were in the Championship at the time and it wasn’t the best goal ever, but I reconnected with the fans for one night… one more night. That was priceless.”

While this may not resonate as his best performance, or most important goal by a long-shot, this goal certainly brought back special feelings that we hadn’t felt in a long time, and that feeling is still remembered over nine years later.

What is your strongest memory from Thierry’s time at Arsenal?

Patrick