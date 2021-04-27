Thierry Henry gets rightful recognition in the EPL Hall Of Fame

Special day for a King who will forever be in our hearts!

Club legend Thierry Henry has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame and it is well deserved I must say!

Alongside Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, Henry rightfully takes his place in a Hall of Fame that both celebrates and recognises “the exceptional skill and talent of individuals who have graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League.”

For Henry, his love for the club never ended once he left in 2007 and as if his first spell at Arsenal was not enough, he returned only five years later for a loan spell where he scored in that magical night at the Emirates, coming off the subs bench to lead us to a 1-0 win in the FA Cup third round over Leeds, nine years ago now.

A story that if written would not have played out as it did, and even thinking about that night gives me goosebumps to this day, and it is a night I can say I was proud to be there!

In his time at the club Henry won a record four Premier League Golden Boot awards, an invincibles medal after the team went unbeaten in the 2003/04 season and two Premier League titles. He scored a club-record 175 Premier League goals in 258 appearances, netting more than 20 league goals in five consecutive seasons between 2001 and 2006 and also contributed to 74 league assists including a joint-record 20 in 2002/03.

Speaking to Arsenal.com about his achievements he said: “To be inducted alongside Alan Shearer as the two first inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame is more than special. When I was young, I was just trying to make sure I could get a pair of boots and now we’re talking about the Hall of Fame. During my career I wanted to play hard and make sure I was fighting for the cause, because that’s all the fans want to see. If you asked me at the start of my career about entering the Hall of Fame, I wouldn’t have believed you. It’s an amazing honour.”

It is no wonder Henry has been inducted into the HOF, for all the achievements he has in his career at Arsenal, he will forever be a legend and a king.

Of course, his appreciation has not gone unnoticed with his very own deserved statue outside the Emirates Stadium, which is where it will forever be!

All hail the king!

Shenel Osman