Thierry Henry has already told Arsenal what to expect from transfer target

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Pedro Neto in this transfer window as Mikel Arteta searches for new players.

They have started this season well, and their new signings have contributed to that.

However, more is expected because it is a long season and their current options would need help to keep performing very well.

Neto is just 22, but he has been at Wolves since 2019 and he has continued to impress for them in the Premier League.

Several clubs have been looking to add him to their squad in the last couple of seasons, but he remains with Wolves.

Arsenal could finally make him one of theirs and Thierry Henry knows what he can do.

The Gunners legend spoke about him last year when Wolves faced Liverpool.

“I like him a lot,” the former Arsenal striker said on Sky Sports, as quoted by Mirror Football.

“Especially the situation that he found himself in with [Raul] Jimenez being injured and Diogo Jota now playing for the other side tonight.

“It’s not easy to have everything on your shoulders. What I like is he’s not scared to beat people on the outside. I like it, he can cross with his right, finish with his left. He’s always looking to have a go and attack the defender – always on the front foot. It’s not easy to do this at such a young age, in a team where you’re not often in possession and dominating games. I think he’s performed extremely well.”

Neto is one of the finest players we have watched in the Premier League recently and the winger could do a good job for us.

However, Wolves know that he is a top player and they will demand a top fee from us to sell him.

