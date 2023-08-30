Thierry Henry has returned to coaching in France

Thierry Henry has at last embraced the offer extended by the French Football Association to take on the role of the new manager for their U21 team.

The iconic former attacker enjoyed tremendous success during his football-playing days; however, a parallel level of achievement has eluded him since his transition into management. Following stints at AS Monaco and CF Montreal, he opted for a hiatus to regroup and explore his next opportunity.

Despite an extended period of searching, no suitable opportunity materialised for Henry. Now, the French FA has entrusted him with the responsibility of coaching their U21 squad, which comprises some of the most promising talents in European football.

Henry is undoubtedly aspiring to finally attain success in the realm of management, although this endeavour is anticipated to present considerable challenges.

Henry speaking about the job said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

“You simply don’t refuse the French National team. I love working with young players and it was only a plus to add to my life.

‘I had a life and lived well – but I was missing a part of my life that thrilled me.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Henry is a legendary player and some of us expected that to make him a successful manager, but that has not been the case.

The Frenchman will now use this role to prepare himself for a bigger job in the future.

