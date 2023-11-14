Thierry Henry highlights the only problem with Gabriel Jesus “Unfortunately”

The injury record of the Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus irritates Thierry Henry. The Arsenal legend regards Jesus as a fantastic forward, but believes that his injuries have prevented Arsenal from fully appreciating his talent.

He ran riot against Sevilla in the Champions League on October 24th, scoring and assisting in a 2-1 win. Many Gooners who watched the game must have remarked, “That’s the Gabriel Jesus we always want.” Unfortunately, he suffered a hamstring injury in that game and has been out since.

Now, Henry has criticized his injury record on CBS Sports, saying, “When you see that goal (Jesus’s against Sevilla), that’s a great strike.

“The only problem with Gabriel Jesus is that he often gets injured. Unfortunately for him and us.”

Injuries cannot be planned; they simply occur. It’s sad that Jesus has had to deal with several at Arsenal. He was missing for around 3 months last season owing to an injury he picked up during the World Cup.

He was also injured at the start of this season. Hopefully, when he returns, which is scheduled to be in December (despite being called up to the Brazil squad for this international break), he will be able to stay fit for the rest of the season and help us to that elusive Premier League Trophy…

Darren N

