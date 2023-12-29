Thierry Henry hints which striker Arsenal should be looking at

After watching Arsenal lose to West Ham in a game they should have won had they been clinical, some Gooners will be hoping for a striker signing to give the team the boost they need to reignite their attack in the second half of the season.

Speaking of striker signings, Arsenal may have to reconsider their attacking options. I read an article by the Athletic in which they agreed that Arsenal wants a top striker in 2024, but they may not necessarily make a marquee striker signing in the winter, but in the summer. Instead, they may look to bring in players on loan. Which is why I believe Arsenal should start looking at Dominic Solanke and asking themselves why they can’t sign him on a loan deal. Even their legendary forward, Thierry Henry, believes this transaction will improve Arteta’s dull attack.

“Dominic Solanke, the way he is playing at Bournemouth, not only him, the team is doing extremely well, but we have been waiting for him to be that player,” Henry said on Amazon Prime. “I guess it was a bit too much when he was younger. But what he is doing right now is brilliant. I am happy for him because he did struggle for a little bit. Now he is looking good.”

Solanke is without a doubt on a roll, as evidenced by the way in which he illuminates the field at Bournemouth! Only Erling Haaland (14) has scored more goals than him (12), and his goal-scoring prowess has piqued the interest of Premier League giants.

What’s the issue if Arsenal signs Solanke on loan for a few months to evaluate how he performs?

Signing Ivan Toney in January is difficult given the high price Brentford would want for him. Furthermore, he is unlikely to depart on loan to join Arsenal, as Brentford are unlikely to loan another player to Arsenal after David Raya in the summer.

If Solanke joins on loan, the Gunners may be able to persuade Ivan Toney not to leave Brentford in the winter (they whisper something in his ear, and he rejects any team that comes after him in January, if not Arsenal, and he does not sign a new contract). In the summer, Arsenal can renew their pursuit of Toney, who may be less expensive and may have found his match fitness. If Toney is unavailable, Victor Osimhen may be another summer striker option.

Darren N

