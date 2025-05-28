Thierry Henry insists Arsenal should have won another trophy by now

Arsenal have shown significant progress under Mikel Arteta in recent seasons, establishing themselves as consistent challengers in the Premier League. However, despite improvements in their playing style and squad strength, the lack of silverware remains a key concern. Many supporters and pundits alike believe that a club of Arsenal’s calibre should have converted their strong performances into trophies by now.

Over the past three terms, Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League. They have built a team capable of competing at the top level, with high-profile signings and improved results against major opponents. Yet, since their last major trophy win in 2020, the Gunners have failed to secure any honours. The pressure is now mounting for Arteta to deliver the success that the team’s development suggests is within reach.

Arteta Has the Tools but Needs the Trophies

Arteta is widely respected for his tactical approach and has been backed by the club through key transfer windows. The squad has depth, and the performances on the pitch often reflect a team capable of beating any opposition. However, without trophies to show for their efforts, there is a growing concern that Arsenal may be falling short where it matters most.

While Arteta continues to enjoy the support of the club’s hierarchy, fans are beginning to question how long they must wait for silverware. A trophy would not only validate Arteta’s project but also restore Arsenal’s status as one of the most successful clubs in England.

Henry Reflects on Missed Opportunities

Thierry Henry, who knows what it takes to win at Arsenal, expressed his thoughts on the matter. Speaking in an interview, he said, “I understand that at the very beginning, you arrive and it’s not your team. You need at the very least three or four transfer windows to change everything that you want to.”

He added, “It takes time and you have to give a manager time to be able to implement what he wants to do. For the last three years Arsenal have been in a situation where they should have at least brought one cup or reached a final,” as quoted by the BBC.

Those comments highlight the growing belief that while progress has been made, results in the form of trophies must now follow. The development phase appears complete. What remains is the delivery of success to match expectations.

