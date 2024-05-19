Thierry Henry insists it is the Villa game that Arsenal lost the title

Thierry Henry has praised Arsenal for playing their part in the Premier League title race and says their unsuccessful campaign was derailed by a home loss to Aston Villa a few weeks ago.

Manchester City has raised the standard for winning the Premier League title over the years, and we have watched Liverpool struggle to catch them at the top of the standings.

The Citizens remain the best side in the division and sustained a long winning run before becoming the champions for the fourth consecutive season.

Mikel Arteta’s side followed them closely and threatened to end City’s dominance of the competition this campaign.

However, Arsenal’s effort was not good enough on the final day of the season, despite both clubs winning their games.

Arsenal played their part and had been hopeful that West Ham would take some points off City, but the Citizens won their game.

After the match, Henry told Premier League Productions:

“Arsenal did what they had to do on the day. Like I said before, it’s not in your hands even if you win the game. You’d have to wait and see what happened at the Etihad. It’s not an easy one. We can put it to an ‘at least you pushed Man City all the way.’ I go back to the Villa game, you don’t give Man City the chance to have the title in their hands.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a bitter pill to swallow, but we knew we would need some help from West Ham to be champions.

However, the boys can use this campaign as a springboard to more success in the coming seasons.