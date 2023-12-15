Thierry Henry is worried about Arsenal strike force compared to our rivals

Thierry Henry shares concerns about Arsenal’s strikers
Arsenal and French legend Thierry Henry expressed his concerns over Arsenal’s front three and the other team’s forwards around us in comparison. Arsenal have been scoring well this year, but the goals have been shared around the whole team. Although that should be considered as mostly a good thing, it does leave people wondering how things would be if they had a striker who was scoring consistently.
With teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa and even Tottenham breathing heavily down our necks and competing for that title, this season we will have to be at our best and with all the injuries and hiccups that have already happened, I understand the concern of the fans and Henry when he says this could become a problem.
When asked about Arsenal’s front three and if they could win the League if they continue to play this way, Henry said this “If you take the front three that have been playing the last two Premier League games and more often than not, You think of Leandro Trossard on the bench.”
“But if you think of the front three of Man City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham and look at our front three.”
“You can take it two ways. You are saying, as an Arsenal fan, you are (second in the table) and the front three that maybe didn’t play all the time. We are nine goals (in total so far this season), so if we ever start to score goals, then we can win this league.
“Or you are saying, if they stay at the same pace, then it’s going to be difficult to win the Premier League. You need to find a way to score goals and kill teams. I hope as an Arsenal fan, they can reach that level.”
“I know you can tell me Man City weren’t doing it with a proper number nine (before Haaland). But Gundogan was coming with 16. De Bruyne came with 11. Mahrez came with 10. They were coming with goals, no matter what happened.”
And I can’t help but agree with him, Arsenal look like they’re screaming out for a world class number 9 out there and for me, we’re a striker away from running away with the title this season. For me, it feels like our year, last year I have my doubts and they were quickly justified towards the end of the season but this season feels a bit different, the recruitment was great and the boys look like they’ve bought into Aretas plan and with a world class number 9, we could be unstoppable.
We’re yet to know if Areta will go into the January transfer window looking for anyone, but in my opinion we should be looking for someone to reinforce that front line a score goals.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Well, i suppose it is worrying that we have a no9 who doesn’t score and a back up, who is probably just a back up. Thierry is not wrong. But this is the strike force the gaffer chose.
Not sure Spurs are blessed with that much firepower. Son is world class and can play wide or central but there are no other great goal scorers in the squad. Liverpool have firepower to burn, have done for a long time. City have an impressive squad but rely excessively on Haaland for the goals, of course he is one of the world’s best. With Arsenal the threat comes down the wings. Saka and Martinelli will create and score goals. The question though is whether the centre is strong enough. People talk about strikers and centre forwards as if they are the same thing. Arsenal have a couple of strikers but no centre forward, the question is do they need one ?
We need a world class striker no doubt. My pick would be Osimhen.
By the way, this is for Daveg who questioned Osimhen’s prowess and said with confidence he knows Osimhen is not prolific at international level. Osimhen not prolific at international level?
Now here’s his international record:
Nigeria Under 17: 7 appearances 10 goals
Nigeria Under 23: 4 appearances 3 goals
National Team: 27 appearances 20 goals
Mind you 20 goals makes him the 4th highest goal scorer for Nigeria, 2nd place has 23 goals so he could easily jump into second. He’s the fastest to reach this feat in fewer games. The highest goal scorer for the Nigerian National team is Rashidi Yekini who scored 37 goals in 58 games.
-Osimhen won the golden boot and silver ball at the U17 World Cup in Chile
-He is the African with the highest goals in a season
Few days ago he won the Best Male African Player of the year award over Salah and Hakimi which makes him the current best African player in the world.
If 20 goals in 27 appearances doesn’t make Osimhen prolific at international level then I guess I don’t know what the definition of prolific is again
Get in Osimhen, Jesus as back up and sell Nketiah to Crystal Palace
Our Major problem are our No 8s, they aren’t commanding enough, this is why Jesus drops deep,
Odegaard might be technical but he’s not close to KDB nor like Bruno,
If we have Partey ,Pasqueta and Rice in midfield, I’m certain Jesus would rack more goals, why? This guys have the stamina and strength with technique and won’t be bullied easily.
He was at city with more technical and powerful players around him but never delivered or scored goals so your statement of Jesus is wrong Gundogan,KDB, Rodrigo were there but never went past 15 goals a season currently 16 league games have been played and yet he has 2 goals surely arsenal needs a better centre forward.
Nothing to worry about. The goals will rain, just a matter of time.