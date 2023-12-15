Thierry Henry is worried about Arsenal strike force compared to our rivals

Thierry Henry shares concerns about Arsenal’s strikers

Arsenal and French legend Thierry Henry expressed his concerns over Arsenal’s front three and the other team’s forwards around us in comparison. Arsenal have been scoring well this year, but the goals have been shared around the whole team. Although that should be considered as mostly a good thing, it does leave people wondering how things would be if they had a striker who was scoring consistently.

With teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa and even Tottenham breathing heavily down our necks and competing for that title, this season we will have to be at our best and with all the injuries and hiccups that have already happened, I understand the concern of the fans and Henry when he says this could become a problem.

When asked about Arsenal’s front three and if they could win the League if they continue to play this way, Henry said this “If you take the front three that have been playing the last two Premier League games and more often than not, You think of Leandro Trossard on the bench.”

“But if you think of the front three of Man City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham and look at our front three.”

“You can take it two ways. You are saying, as an Arsenal fan, you are (second in the table) and the front three that maybe didn’t play all the time. We are nine goals (in total so far this season), so if we ever start to score goals, then we can win this league.

“Or you are saying, if they stay at the same pace, then it’s going to be difficult to win the Premier League. You need to find a way to score goals and kill teams. I hope as an Arsenal fan, they can reach that level.”

“I know you can tell me Man City weren’t doing it with a proper number nine (before Haaland). But Gundogan was coming with 16. De Bruyne came with 11. Mahrez came with 10. They were coming with goals, no matter what happened.”

And I can’t help but agree with him, Arsenal look like they’re screaming out for a world class number 9 out there and for me, we’re a striker away from running away with the title this season. For me, it feels like our year, last year I have my doubts and they were quickly justified towards the end of the season but this season feels a bit different, the recruitment was great and the boys look like they’ve bought into Aretas plan and with a world class number 9, we could be unstoppable.

We’re yet to know if Areta will go into the January transfer window looking for anyone, but in my opinion we should be looking for someone to reinforce that front line a score goals.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

