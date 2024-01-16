Thierry Henry makes a cheeky Tottenham dig at FIFA Best Awards

Thierry Henry aimed a cheeky dig at Tottenham while accepting Lionel Messi’s award at FIFA Best Awards last night.

The Frenchman is one of Arsenal’s best-ever players and enjoyed the rivalry they shared with Spurs.

Henry was constantly a thorn in Spurs’ side as a player and delivered some of his best performances against them.

Arsenal is the more successful of the North London clubs, as Tottenham has not won a trophy in almost two decades.

The Lilywhites hope that changes under Ange Postecoglou, but while they wait, Henry could not miss a chance to aim a dig at them.

The former striker hosted the awards with Tottenham-supporting Reshmin Chowdhury. When Messi was named the best player, Henry accepted the award and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Someone is going to have to take the trophy.

‘I actually have two reasons for taking it.

‘I never won it, so i’ll keep it.’

He then turned to Chowdhury and said: ‘You are a Tottenham fan right?’, which his co-host confirmed.

‘That’s the other reason, as you do not usually get your hands on a trophy, so i’ll take this one’.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Who does not like a dig at Tottenham? Henry showed yet again why we love him so much and opened the door for Spurs to be trolled on social media.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…