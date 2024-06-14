Thierry Henry names the Arsenal player that “gives 100% every single game”

Gabriel Martinelli did not have a particularly successful run last season. Arsenal’s challenge to replace Granit Xhaka at LCM, many changes at left-back, a tactical switch that saw him hug the touchline to widen the pitch, and injuries all hampered the Brazilian’s form.
After a productive 2022–23 season in which he scored 15 goals and six assists in 46 games, many were hopeful he’d improve. However, his progress appeared to be stagnant; in 44 games last season, he only scored 8 goals and assisted 5 times.
Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard appeared to push his claim for the left flank position.
Martinelli truly needs a productive summer to rediscover his mojo. He’s already showing signs of a comeback during international friendlies ahead of the Copa America. In the Brazil vs. Mexico game, he clocked 62 minutes and scored to help his side beat the Mexicans 3-2.
In the match against the United States on Thursday morning, despite not starting, he managed to create two opportunities for Vini Jr. in his 13 minutes on the field. More importantly, versus the United States, it was clear that he moved quickly and was eager to take on players. In his brief cameo, most remarked that he’s returning to his old self.
Martinelli needs to continue on his current momentum, seize his opportunities in the Copa America, and sustain his form in Arsenal’s preseason. He needs to be at his best when the league returns. On a good day, Martinelli is unplayable, and Thierry Henry has hinted at why he is a cog in Arteta’s project while being a fan favorite.
The Arsenal legend told PL YouTube of the Brazilian’s passion and dedication, “You can play low with him on the counter. You can press with him. I think the way he did improve is amazing. People love him at Arsenal because he gives 100% every single game.”
With a steady inverted left back in place to feed him, Gabriel Martinelli, a £6 million 2019 recruit, may excel in the upcoming season.
Giving 100% just isn’t enough to win the title unfortunately. Unpopular opinion but I don’t think he’s good enough to be our starting left winger. Defenders have cottoned onto his style and its easy to nullify him. Some people say the inverted left back hasn’t helped but Trossard still gets the numbers in the same position. For me the the left wing and cm are the only positions we should be looking to bring in actually first 11 starters for.
I have never been a fan of any player that keeps looking at the ball. That style of play hinders their game in mordern football.
Weren’t you two singing hiss praises 2 seasons ago? Last season wasn’t so good and he is now not good enough, deluded Arsenal fans. Show me your dream winger, let’s compare them both.
Martinelli will definitely come good for Arsenal, I’ll support him 💯
Williams, Leao and or Gordon for the left wing. Do youre comparisons pal.
Your the one naming, as you see them, better players than Martinelli, so why don’t you give us the comparisons as, presumably, you actually have the figures?
It would be interesting to see them.
I named them because Arsenal said name them and he will do a comparison pal
But whatever i will do it
league form only
Williams got 5 goals 11 assists in 31 games
Leao got 9 goals and 9 assists in 34 games
Martinelli got got 6 goals and 4 assists in in 35 games
Gordon got 11 goals 12 assists in 35 games
So Martinelli had the worst return of the 4 with most minutes played and in the best team scoring the most goals out of all the teams.
Eze would also be a good signing on the left and he provided 11 goals and 4 assists in 27 games
Pedro neto got 2 goals and 10 assists in 20 games
Olise ten goals and 6 asissts in 19
so there is 6 wingers we could realistically purchase better than Martinelli