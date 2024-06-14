Thierry Henry names the Arsenal player that “gives 100% every single game”

Gabriel Martinelli did not have a particularly successful run last season. Arsenal’s challenge to replace Granit Xhaka at LCM, many changes at left-back, a tactical switch that saw him hug the touchline to widen the pitch, and injuries all hampered the Brazilian’s form.

After a productive 2022–23 season in which he scored 15 goals and six assists in 46 games, many were hopeful he’d improve. However, his progress appeared to be stagnant; in 44 games last season, he only scored 8 goals and assisted 5 times.

Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard appeared to push his claim for the left flank position.

Martinelli truly needs a productive summer to rediscover his mojo. He’s already showing signs of a comeback during international friendlies ahead of the Copa America. In the Brazil vs. Mexico game, he clocked 62 minutes and scored to help his side beat the Mexicans 3-2.

In the match against the United States on Thursday morning, despite not starting, he managed to create two opportunities for Vini Jr. in his 13 minutes on the field. More importantly, versus the United States, it was clear that he moved quickly and was eager to take on players. In his brief cameo, most remarked that he’s returning to his old self.

Martinelli needs to continue on his current momentum, seize his opportunities in the Copa America, and sustain his form in Arsenal’s preseason. He needs to be at his best when the league returns. On a good day, Martinelli is unplayable, and Thierry Henry has hinted at why he is a cog in Arteta’s project while being a fan favorite.

The Arsenal legend told PL YouTube of the Brazilian’s passion and dedication, “You can play low with him on the counter. You can press with him. I think the way he did improve is amazing. People love him at Arsenal because he gives 100% every single game.”

With a steady inverted left back in place to feed him, Gabriel Martinelli, a £6 million 2019 recruit, may excel in the upcoming season.

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.