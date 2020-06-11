Thierry Henry opens up on who his dream teammate would be – you will be surprised

Thierry Henry played with some of the best players in the world during his stints at AS Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal and Barcelona.

Yet when he picked his dream teammate, he didn’t pick any of the players that he played with.

The Frenchman is one of the most recognisable strikers in the world after he broke goalscoring records at Arsenal and helped the Gunners to win numerous titles in the Premier League.

He also did well when he played for Barcelona, winning two league titles, 1 Champions League among other trophies.

He won the World Cup and the European Cup with France and his trophy cabinet would suggest that he played with some of the best players in the world, yet when he was asked who his dream teammate would be, he claimed that it was Danish legend, Michael Laudrup.

He admitted that he would have loved to be at the end of the passes from the former Swansea City manager.

He was asked which former player he would have loved as a teammate and he said as quoted by the Mail:

‘Michael Laudrup, simple.’

‘Because I would have loved to be on the end of his passes. Because, for me one of the most important things in the game is passing the ball,’ said Henry, who was speaking in partnership with Heineken and UEFA for A Fresh Perspective with Thierry Henry and Heineken.

‘It’s like a gift you’re sharing with your team. There is nothing more than that.

‘You’re sharing, you’re taking care: “Where do I give the ball to the guy? Is he left-footed, is he right-footed? Is he slow, is he fast, is he tall?” You’re thinking about the other guy, so I appreciate you thinking about how I want the ball.

‘And for me, in history, I don’t know any better passer than Michael Laudrup, simple as that. So, I would have loved to be on the end of his passing, because all you had to do is run. And I could do that!’