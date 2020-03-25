Thierry Henry proven right over Nicholas Pepe following earlier comments

Thierry must be feeling like a prophet after watching Nicolas Pepe’s first campaign at the Emirates.

When Arsenal splashed the cash on the former Lille winger in the summer, Henry warned fans not to expect too much from the Ivorian.

Some heeded that advice, but many didn’t and that has made Pepe one of the most divisive players in the current Arsenal team.

The Ivorian that did so well for Lille last season and helped them reach the group stages of the Champions League but has found life tough in the Premier League so far.

He has been involved in 24 league games in his first campaign and that has returned four goals and six assists.

For fans who listened to Henry earlier, those numbers won’t surprise them but for other fans that expected much more from him, they will be disappointed with his return so far.

Henry had warned fans not to blame him for his price tag and also insisted that the Premier League wasn’t easy to get used to if you’re coming from another league.

He said earlier as quoted by the star: “When you arrive like that, you’re always going to be talked about, and people are always going to target you,

“He needs to make sure he doesn’t listen to that and go out and perform. People need to forget about the price tag. He didn’t ask to be bought for that amount of money himself.

“It’s not always easy to arrive in a team, adapt to a new style of play. The Premier League, as we know, is not the same as the French League or any other league, by the way. So he needs to adapt to that. We need to give him time.”