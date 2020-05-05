Thierry Henry reminds Kevin De Bruyne’s he needs more than just assists to beat him

Kevin De Bruyne is closing in on Thierry Henry’s Premier League assist record at Arsenal, but the Arsenal legend has urged him to also consider the number of goals he scored in that record-breaking campaign.

Henry holds the record for the most Premier League assists in a season with 20 and De Bruyne has already recorded 16 assists and still has more than enough games to break the Frenchman’s record.

Henry was the assistant manager of the Belgian National team and De Bruyne always told him that he would break his assists record.

However, Henry has taken the bar higher by reminding the former Chelsea midfielder that he also scored over 20 Premier League goals that season and if the Belgian wants to have that conversation, he has to also improve on his goal-scoring numbers.

He told City star Sergio Aguero as quoted by the Mirror: “When you see Kevin [De Bruyne]… because the other day he told me that he’s willing and trying to provide more than 20 assists. He has 16 already, right?

“Yeah that’s right, 16, and the record in a season is 20. And I hold the record.

“So he said the other day that he wants to beat it. But I told him that with those 20 assists, you will have to score 24 goals as well! Not only assists!”

De Bruyne has just eight league goals to his name this season and although the Belgian will remain one of the Premier League’s best players he still has a long way to go to match Henry’s status.