Thierry Henry resigns after coaching France to a Silver Medal – What next for the Arsenal legend

For the second consecutive time Thierry Henry has resigned as a manager due to personal reasons.

Cynics will say he and the French Football Federation always knew he would only be their Under 21 boss for a year, with even the France government wanting a famous name to lead their country at a home Olympics.

The former striker was not discouraged in losing to Spain in the Final, describing winning Silver in Paris’ one of the greatest moments of pride in my life’.

He and fellow ex Gunner Gael Clichy fulfilled the targets set by them, to win a first footballing medal for France in 40 years.

They did that while not getting close to selecting the squad they wanted, with originally the likes of Mbappe willing to participate.

His reputation as a coach in his homeland would have increased this summer, especially with Deschamp accused of being too conservative at the Euros.

Having retired though for a decade, it’s almost like the legend has only dipped his toes into the managerial pool rather than embracing the career path like some of his peers.

Our greatest ever goal scorer has always stressed a dream to return to the Emirates one day as boss. Yet when he was part of our set up, he chose Sky over working with our Under 19’s when Mr. Wenger gave an ultimatum to the pundit, he couldn’t be analysing people he would see daily. Post playing, that would be the first of 5 jobs he chose to depart from.

When Josh Kroenke finally decided to make action plans for all departments of the club, if only he could have spoken to the greatest player to ever pull on the shirt.

Henry has expressed a passion for teaching youngsters. He has been praised for his coaching skills working with Belgium, especially with their strikers, but either side of World Cups the chance to manage Monaco was too good to turn down.

This would turn out to be Henry’s biggest flaw … picking the correct job.

Monaco off the pitch were a mess in financial trouble, hence why they were hiring a rookie in the first place.

While most understand the environment he had to operate in, it was noticeable how abrupt Henry was to the media and senior players. He had the same issue so many of the best have. Expecting standards from talent not close to the level you performed to.

COVID shortened his stay in the MLS and suddenly Thierry Henry hasn’t managed a club in three years!

At 48 he’s not running out of time but he’s smart enough to know he has to most likely get the next job right. Meaning a sensible owner

That’s if he wants it still.

You think of some of his peers from his generation who are desperate to take that opportunity.

Henry certainly hasn’t. He’s been comforted by knowing he has TV studios around the world who would hire him for less stressful work.

He doesn’t need the money, so any work being done is purely for love of the sport.

He might be content finding a job coaching youngsters somewhere while balancing TV work?

Arteta has been open about inviting ex Gunners to come back and coach, but would Henry be too big a distraction to have around the place?

If things were to go wrong for our manager, would he want the most iconic player in our history in the same building?

What will Henry do next?

Dan

