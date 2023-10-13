Thierry Henry reveals he could not relate to Arsenal before Mikel Arteta

Thierry Henry has shared his sentiments about watching Arsenal’s matches during the latter stages of Arsene Wenger’s managerial reign and Unai Emery’s tenure. According to Henry, he did not enjoy watching Arsenal during those periods.
However, there has been a resurgence at Arsenal, and the club has re-established itself as one of the top clubs in England, challenging for the Premier League title in consecutive seasons. This transformation has been attributed to Mikel Arteta, who took over as the club’s manager in 2019 and emphasised the need to change the culture at the Emirates.
Under Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal’s progress has exceeded expectations, and their fans are now hopeful of winning another Premier League crown. Henry, too, is pleased with this resurgence and acknowledges that he did not find watching Arsenal enjoyable before Arteta’s transformation began.
‘We are in a way better place than we were before,’ he said on the Rest is Football podcast.
‘I actually see myself in the team now – as a fan I’m not talking as a player. I see a team fighting, making mistakes which can happen.
‘Five years ago I couldn’t relate to the team, I just couldn’t. I was going to the game because I had to not because I wanted to.
‘Just because I was an Arsenal fan not because I wanted to see them play. But now I can see what they’re about.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Some stopped watching their beloved team during the period Henry talked about because the team was not good enough to keep some loyal.
However, this is a good time to be an Arsenal fan and we are positive that our team will deliver top performances for us continuously.
“Five years ago I couldn’t relate to the team” is the quote from Henry.
Now, unless I can’t subtract properly, five years ago we had Unai Emery as the coach and Arsene Wenger had already departed – so where does the “latter stages of Arsene Wenger’s reign come into his equation Martin?
Seems to me that you let your old prejudiced opinion of Arsene cloud your thinking and timings?!?!
As for not being able to” stay loyal” due to the football being played, I guess they’re part of the prawn brigade that Roy Keane talked about?!
What happened to the saying “Once a Gooner always a Gooner?” – Good riddance to them, if that was EVER the case.
Many Arsenal fans felt the exact way. Arteta has made the Emirates one of the loudest stadium in the EPL. We used to be called the library. I have never seen the Emirates stadium this energised, pumped up and buzzing before. The noise in the stadium is electric and has been aince 2021 / 2022.
I attended a few home game last season and my goodness, the noise levels in the stadium were insane. My Cousin lives in Finsbury park off Strounds Green road / upper Tollington, and every time I visited him last season on match day we could always hear the singing from The Emirates stadium. Sometimes with good weather you could be able make out / hear any particular chanting. 2 miles and i could atill hear the chanting somewhat clearly. That’s how loud the atmosphere is nowadays.