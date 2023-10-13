Thierry Henry reveals he could not relate to Arsenal before Mikel Arteta

Thierry Henry has shared his sentiments about watching Arsenal’s matches during the latter stages of Arsene Wenger’s managerial reign and Unai Emery’s tenure. According to Henry, he did not enjoy watching Arsenal during those periods.

However, there has been a resurgence at Arsenal, and the club has re-established itself as one of the top clubs in England, challenging for the Premier League title in consecutive seasons. This transformation has been attributed to Mikel Arteta, who took over as the club’s manager in 2019 and emphasised the need to change the culture at the Emirates.

Under Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal’s progress has exceeded expectations, and their fans are now hopeful of winning another Premier League crown. Henry, too, is pleased with this resurgence and acknowledges that he did not find watching Arsenal enjoyable before Arteta’s transformation began.

‘We are in a way better place than we were before,’ he said on the Rest is Football podcast.

‘I actually see myself in the team now – as a fan I’m not talking as a player. I see a team fighting, making mistakes which can happen.

‘Five years ago I couldn’t relate to the team, I just couldn’t. I was going to the game because I had to not because I wanted to.

‘Just because I was an Arsenal fan not because I wanted to see them play. But now I can see what they’re about.’

Some stopped watching their beloved team during the period Henry talked about because the team was not good enough to keep some loyal.

However, this is a good time to be an Arsenal fan and we are positive that our team will deliver top performances for us continuously.

