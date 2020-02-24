Thierry Henry reveals his one huge Arsenal ambition

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry wants to manage Arsenal until the day he dies.

Thierry Henry has admitted that he would want to manage Arsenal one day, but he also accepts that it may never happen.

The current Montreal Impact boss is one of Arsenal’s best-ever players and he is now looking to build a career for himself as a manager.

He was considered for the job when Arsenal fired Arsene Wenger in 2018, but the Gunners decided to hire the more experienced, Unai Emery, instead.

Henry had his chance at management when he was made AS Monaco manager last season, however, after four months and 20 games, he almost got them relegated and he was relieved of his duty.

He has been given another opportunity to make a name for himself in the MLS and he has revealed that he would jump at the chance of becoming an Arsenal manager anytime in the future.

According to Standard Sports, he said: “I do dream of managing Arsenal but I also dream of running up the court and doing a slam dunk. It doesn’t mean it’ll happen,”

Henry added. “But yes, I’ll want to manage Arsenal until the day I die.”

Henry played over 300 times across two spells for Arsenal and will forever be a legend at the club but he will have to show that he has what it takes to manage his former club in the years ahead.

One can never say never but I have to admit that I find it very unlikely that we will see Henry as a manager at Arsenal, but who knows, he is still young and may yet prove to be a top manager in the future.