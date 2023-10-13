Thierry Henry reveals his stance on replacing Mikel Arteta as Arsenal’s manager

Thierry Henry is known for his measured and cautious approach to discussing Arsenal and club-related matters to avoid misinterpretation in the media.

While Henry enjoyed immense success as a player, where he was a dominant force, he has not yet achieved the same level of prominence in coaching. He currently manages the French U21 national team, following less successful stints at AS Monaco and CF Montreal. In addition to his coaching career, Henry remains active as a pundit.

During a recent TV appearance, Henry was asked about the possibility of replacing Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal,

The former striker said, as quoted by Football London:

“It will make headlines! One time, I was stupid enough to say it’s the dream of any fan. They said Thierry Henry wants to be manager of Arsenal.”

Micah Richards pushed him further and he said: “It’s very difficult for me to say that because when I say something about Arsenal, it goes places. I have mad respect for Mikel. He’s done extremely well in the last two years. I have realised when it comes to talking about coaching, talking about Arsenal… I have too much respect for the overall situation.

“Otherwise, Mikel will be asked, ‘Thierry Henry said…’ – you don’t need this type of question in a press conference. We don’t need to do that!”

Henry has a long way to go in becoming a successful manager and his poor spells at the last two clubs he has managed means he may struggle to find another management job at club level.

We are doing well under the leadership of Arteta and the Spanish gaffer could spend up to ten years as our manager if the team achieves success.

