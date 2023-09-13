Thierry Henry reveals how Arsene Wenger inspired his managerial career

Arsenal legend turned manager Thierry Henry is continuing his pursuit of success in the coaching realm and has been entrusted with the role of managing the France U21 national team.

During his illustrious playing career, Henry had the privilege of working under some of the world’s finest coaches. Now, as he embarks on his managerial journey, he has opened up about the mentors who have had the most significant influence on him.

Despite encountering challenges in previous managerial stints at AS Monaco and CF Montreal, Henry remains determined to make the most of his opportunity with the France U21 team. With a pool of promising talents at his disposal, he aspires to make a positive impact on their development and achieve success in his coaching career.

Speaking about his managerial journey and how a manager inspires his team to achieve success, Henry said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Being a manager is about asking the question: can you make your players more intelligent, understand football a bit better?

‘Let’s use Pep Guardiola as an example. I thought I was good at football but when I arrived there at Barcelona I just thought, ‘Wow, what is he talking about?’

‘Arsene Wenger, when I arrived to Arsenal, opened up my spirit and my mind as a continuation of what I learned at the academy at Clairefontaine. Pep Guardiola opened my eyes.’

Henry had a brilliant career as a footballer and it is still baffling that he has found it hard to get a breakthrough as a manager.

But success should easily find him now as the gaffer of the France U21 side because they have some of the finest talents in the world in that group.

