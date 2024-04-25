Thierry Henry reveals the only person who believed Arsenal could go unbeaten in 2003/2004

Arsenal incredibly went through the 2003/2004 season unbeaten in the Premier League, a remarkable feat that still hasn’t been matched after two decades.

The Gunners also had to compete in other cup competitions like the FA Cup and Champions League, often playing games within a few days of each other.

This demanding schedule would tire out any team, but that Arsenal team was resilient, determined to make history despite securing the title with some games left.

Thierry Henry has now opened up about that campaign and revealed that the players never believed they could complete an entire season without tasting defeat.

The Frenchman claims that only Arsene Wenger had talked about it, but his players were never convinced it could be done.

The former striker told Arsenal Media:

“Nobody thought we could do it. Apart from Arsène – he said we could do it the year before, I don’t know why. But look at it now, it’s not that easy. Liverpool came close but couldn’t do it. Manchester City came close too, but it’s not easy.”

Playing an entire league season without tasting defeat is such a difficult feat to achieve and we have watched Liverpool and Manchester City coming close, but failing to replicate it.

