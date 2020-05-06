Thierry Henry reveals the two players that made it easy for him at Arsenal

Thierry Henry has revealed that it was easier for him to play for Arsenal than for Barcelona because he played alongside Dennis Bergkamp and Nwankwo Kanu.

The Frenchman remains one of the best players to ever play in the Premier League after scoring over 200 goals for Arsenal before he departed for Spain to play for Barcelona.

He struggled with the change and looked for a return to the Premier League after his first season ended without winning a trophy.

He, however, won a treble in his second campaign at Nou Camp as he, Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto’o scored 100 goals for the Spanish giants.

He formed a fierce strike partnership with a number of players at the Emirates, but he has revealed that playing alongside Bergkamp and Kanu afforded him more freedom on the pitch and that was why he made such an impact at Arsenal.

He told Sergio Aguero in a discussion sponsored by PUMA Football: ‘At Arsenal I could go wherever I wanted,’

‘Like when you [Aguero] played with Diego Forlan. It was much easier for me at Arsenal because I had either Bergkamp or Kanu.

‘They liked staying in the middle which allowed me to drop back, move on the right side, left side.’

I have to admit I was initially surprised at the inclusion of Kanu but in h9indsight it does make sense.