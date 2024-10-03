Thierry Henry reveals what he thought about Saka when he first saw him at Arsenal

Thierry Henry has known Bukayo Saka since his time in Arsenal’s academy, and the French legend has admitted that he didn’t initially expect Saka to become as exceptional a player as he is today.

Saka is now a crucial figure in Arsenal’s attack, and his performances have also established him as a leader within the squad. In the absence of Martin Odegaard, Saka has captained the team in recent matches, showing remarkable reliability.

Saka first broke onto the scene under Unai Emery, after making a name for himself in the academy. Arsenal has a strong tradition of promoting youth players, and Saka’s talent made it impossible for senior team coaches to overlook him.

He eventually earned his spot in the first team, and the rest is history. However, even a figure as prominent as Henry did not foresee just how pivotal Saka would become for the club.

The Arsenal idol admitted, as quoted by The Sun: “I saw him at the academy and I didn’t think he would be that good, I’ll be honest with you.”

Adding: “When you work, you have that work ethic, and you have a good family behind you, it’s very important.

“He makes the job easier for everyone.”

It is hard to judge a player’s future when they are young, and the likes of Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze have been dropped by Arsenal at the academy stage because they did not look to have a good future in the game.

