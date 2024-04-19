Thierry Henry reveals why Champions League elimination could be good for Arsenal

Thierry Henry has responded to Arsenal’s elimination from the Champions League by suggesting that it could ultimately benefit the Gunners.

Before their quarterfinal defeat against Bayern Munich, Mikel Arteta’s side had aspirations of clinching both the Premier League and Europe’s top club competition this season.

However, following their exit from the Champions League, Arsenal will now redirect their focus entirely towards securing the Premier League title, where they currently trail behind Manchester City.

Similarly, City’s elimination from Europe means they will also concentrate on their domestic campaign. Henry sees Arsenal’s Champions League exit as potentially advantageous, as it allows them to prioritise their efforts on the Premier League without the distraction of European fixtures.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘When we play three games a week, we struggle.

‘So maybe it could be a good thing for us in the Premier League. But like I said, we’re equipped to play every three days.’

We have to now focus all our attention towards winning the league and a lack of European football could make our players rest better and win more games.

Winning the league will not be easy, but we will have more space between games, which will aid our bid to win all our remaining games.

