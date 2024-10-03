Thierry Henry says Arsenal did not give Unai Emery enough time

Aston Villa's Spanish head coach Unai Emery reacts during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on December 9, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Thierry Henry believes that Arsenal should have given Unai Emery more time as their manager, especially as the Spaniard continues to impress with his work at Aston Villa.

Emery took over from Arsène Wenger at the Emirates and guided Arsenal to the Europa League final in 2019, a notable achievement in his first season. While Arsenal did not win the competition, reaching the final was seen as a strong start to his tenure. However, Emery struggled to establish control over the squad, and inconsistent results led to his dismissal midway through the 2019/2020 season. He was subsequently replaced by Mikel Arteta.

Since Arteta’s appointment, Arsenal has made significant progress. Arteta has taken bold decisions regarding players and has transformed the culture at the club, turning them into serious contenders for major honours. The team today is notably stronger than the one Arteta inherited.

Despite this, Henry believes that with more time, Emery could have done well at Arsenal. He suggests that Emery’s recent success at Aston Villa, where he has built a competitive and dynamic side, indicates that he had the potential to succeed at Arsenal if given more time.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘He’s a tactical genius. He always goes out there and makes sure that his team has an advantage tactically because that’s how he operates.

‘We all know what he did in Spain [winning the Europa League four times with Sevilla and Villarreal]. It’s no disrespect to what Mikel Arteta is doing and he’s doing extremely well for Arsenal, but I just thought that if we kept him a bit longer he would have been a success at Arsenal.

‘He did show it straight after when he left the club. I have massive respect for him.’

Emery is undoubtedly a good manager, but losing the Emirates dressing room meant we had to replace him.

