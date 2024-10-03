Thierry Henry says Arsenal did not give Unai Emery enough time

Thierry Henry believes that Arsenal should have given Unai Emery more time as their manager, especially as the Spaniard continues to impress with his work at Aston Villa.
Emery took over from Arsène Wenger at the Emirates and guided Arsenal to the Europa League final in 2019, a notable achievement in his first season. While Arsenal did not win the competition, reaching the final was seen as a strong start to his tenure. However, Emery struggled to establish control over the squad, and inconsistent results led to his dismissal midway through the 2019/2020 season. He was subsequently replaced by Mikel Arteta.
Since Arteta’s appointment, Arsenal has made significant progress. Arteta has taken bold decisions regarding players and has transformed the culture at the club, turning them into serious contenders for major honours. The team today is notably stronger than the one Arteta inherited.
Despite this, Henry believes that with more time, Emery could have done well at Arsenal. He suggests that Emery’s recent success at Aston Villa, where he has built a competitive and dynamic side, indicates that he had the potential to succeed at Arsenal if given more time.
He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘He’s a tactical genius. He always goes out there and makes sure that his team has an advantage tactically because that’s how he operates.
‘We all know what he did in Spain [winning the Europa League four times with Sevilla and Villarreal]. It’s no disrespect to what Mikel Arteta is doing and he’s doing extremely well for Arsenal, but I just thought that if we kept him a bit longer he would have been a success at Arsenal.
‘He did show it straight after when he left the club. I have massive respect for him.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Emery is undoubtedly a good manager, but losing the Emirates dressing room meant we had to replace him.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
That’s as maybe
Many contributors on JA considered we bottled it 2 years ago, so I’m interested to know what the general consensus is regarding ‘bottling’ 4th and then losing in Baku to Chelsea who had already qualified for the CL
Emery came to Arsenal with a decent record – especially in Europe. AW hadn’t left us in a dire situation and it was therefore, expected (?) that a new broom – previously at PSG – and a serial Europa League winner could pop us back into 4th place and we’d be off and running again.
What happened after was horrible to watch and worryingly difficult for Emery to manage
I think Henry didn’t need to make those remarks. It looks like being clever after the event. Just because Emery is doing well at Villa now there is no reason to think that he could have eventually won over the dressing room or the survived calls for his sacking at Arsenal.
He’s clearly a very good manager – I don’t think the issue was the time he was given, it was the lack of support from those above. It all changed after he left, and if they’d believed in him and supported him as they did with arteta, I don’t doubt he’d have been at least fairly successful. Just bad timing for emery imo but it’s history now and things have since worked out better for him and for arsenal. As good as he is, I’d still rather have arteta, who I think is more ruthless when he needs to be.
Davi
My feelings are that in Emery’s full season it had nothing to do with lack of support. We were well on target to finish 4th with a few matches remaining and blew it – with a squad of experienced players, followed by embarrassment in a European final which, after all was his forte. He led the team for quite some while on an unbeaten run so I’m not having it that he lacked support then. Highly likely in season two because what was in offer was dire and the higher management structure was decidedly iffy. I presume that’s what you meant. However, season one came crashing down on the pitch and he had to take responsibility for that
Yes, Arteta was the beneficiary of Emery’s demise. The top brass took a more hands on approach and realised that the likes of Sanhelli’s employment was damaging and remedied it by bringing on board ‘Arsenal’ men to the top tier
In all fairness, it was a mercy sacking, not sure the board had any choice.