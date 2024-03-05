Thierry Henry still not convinced that Arsenal can beat Man City to the title

Arsenal are in devastating form right now and have just won their 7th League game in row, having scored an incredible 31 goals on the way. You would be hard pressed to find an Arsenal fan that didn’t believe we could go all the way this season, despite still only being in third place behind Liverpool and Man City.

But one certain Arsenal fan, Thierry Henry, is still unsure of our title credentials. He was on the Monday Night Football show last night and when asked he said: “Look, we all know where my heart will go.

“I want Arsenal to win the league, but I still think City is the team to beat.”

Well I certainly hope that our greatest ever player has gor this completely wrong, and I prefer to believe the ex-Chelsea defender Jason Cundy who was speaking last night on the TalkSport Sports Bar podcast after our 6-0 demolition of Sheffield United. Cundy said: “They’re relentless, they’re like a swarm at the minute.

“They swarm all over you, energy, high intensity, goals, creativity. They remind me a little bit of that Liverpool side that won the title under [Jurgen] Klopp.

“Right now, if you had to say to me, ‘Who is the best team in the land right now,?’ it’s Arsenal. They are the best team in the land.”

All I can say is I’m very hopefull Thierry will change his mind after the Gunners have gone to the Etihad and beat the Champions in their own backyard.

Fingers crossed!

COYG!

Sam P

