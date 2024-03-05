Thierry Henry still not convinced that Arsenal can beat Man City to the title

Arsenal are in devastating form right now and have just won their 7th League game in row, having scored an incredible 31 goals on the way. You would be hard pressed to find an Arsenal fan that didn’t believe we could go all the way this season, despite still only being in third place behind Liverpool and Man City.
But one certain Arsenal fan, Thierry Henry, is still unsure of our title credentials. He was on the Monday Night Football show last night and when asked he said: “Look, we all know where my heart will go.
“I want Arsenal to win the league, but I still think City is the team to beat.”
Well I certainly hope that our greatest ever player has gor this completely wrong, and I prefer to believe the ex-Chelsea defender Jason Cundy who was speaking last night on the TalkSport Sports Bar podcast after our 6-0 demolition of Sheffield United. Cundy said: “They’re relentless, they’re like a swarm at the minute.
“They swarm all over you, energy, high intensity, goals, creativity. They remind me a little bit of that Liverpool side that won the title under [Jurgen] Klopp.
“Right now, if you had to say to me, ‘Who is the best team in the land right now,?’ it’s Arsenal. They are the best team in the land.”
All I can say is I’m very hopefull Thierry will change his mind after the Gunners have gone to the Etihad and beat the Champions in their own backyard.
Fingers crossed!
COYG!
Sam P
I stand with Henry!
He might be right. Until there is that luck factor in mancity Julian Alveraz, it seems nothing can stop mancity from win titles. Its just ridiculous that Argentina never won any cup in Messi era no matter how strong there were, but after Julian arrived it went on to win both copa and world cup in his first attempt and champions league which deluded mancity despite their money and dominance for long arrived with Alveraz arrival. He himself is not even world class but cup and titles seem to follow him. This season when mancity were performing dreadfully still neither Arsenal nor Liverpool took advantage of that and in return both team even slipped points against far inferior teams again paving way to mancity in title race. Its criminal that we are still 2 points behind despite being the best team for all season, having the best stat overall. So, just being best is not enough here, you need to have that lady luck.
Havertz is here to change that
Criminal may be right.
Ref restarts the Pool v Forest match in the wrong way and Pool score in the 99th minute.
Apart from that they are behind Arsenal on GD and 1 pt behind City. And thats just one of the bad decisions this season.
And that bloke is VAR ref for next Arsenal match. grrrr
He’s absolutely right. City IS the team to beat…and Liverpool.
I don’t see any other challengers in these last 12 games.
Simon Jordon thinks we will though😳
That has definitely cursed us.😱
After match day 27 last season we were 1st in the EPL and had 5 more points than we do at the equivalent stage this season.
So it’s definitely a huge challenge but we do have 1 year more experience, that being said Liverpool and City are both ahead of us so difficult one to call
How I dream we were in the same position now as we were last season – topping the table with some 5 points – and we are the team we are now, I would say we will 100% win the league.
But playing catch-up and having a game at the Etihad…hmmm. I’d also have my doubts. That we are in the race and playing very well is enough for me right now
No we wouldn’t
Cos would not win at Etihad
And we would probably not win at Old Trafford too
And you guys should stop getting over yourselves, we have not swept away a good team
They were all poor teams or a team in a bad patch of form when we met them
We couldn’t score 1 goal against Porto
Bloody hell, pessimistic or what! Bet you’re fun at a party.
@Babasola you could as well say we will never win at Etihad and Old Trafford or that we have never won on both grounds.
I am not saying we will win 100% on those grounds based on past records as much as I can’t say we won’t win based on past records.
I will leave it at anything can happen because it has happened, we have won man city twice this season unlike many seasons ago
we are yet to loose against Liverpool mancity or United this season and
based on current form, I am positive we can do well against both city and United on the grounds.
Bad patch of form? You mean like Liverpool who had won their last six and are top of the table. Or beating Man City?
Are you a troll or just a.miserable git?
Henry is right. Let’s first prove everyone wrong then we can start thinking that we can bewt City / Liverpool to the title. Those two have been there and done it. We haven’t yet.
Why is there this doubt ? We are winning and will win every match this season . Home or away .This will crown us CHAMPIONS .!!!! . Believe !!!
…apart from the games we drew or lost.
I dont agree with the author that Henry actually said we have no chance
Henry did not rule us out of winning the title; he merely said that it will be difficult. He siad that City are the team to beat, as is obviously the truth.
A sensible and wise analysis therefore and not a forlorn or pessimistic one at all.
UNTRUE and MISREPRESENTATIVE reporting then SAM!
And OBVIOUSLY, CITY IS the team to beat, as they are reigning champions.
Who else could it possibly be! Luton perhaps!!! Sarcasm!
Can understand the legend concerns, one thing for sure Arsenal is a different animal this time around.
Whoever catches Liverpool shall surely win.
Until we actually topple City and win the damn thing, City will always be favourites because they know how to finish the job. We don’t!!!!!!!