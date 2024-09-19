Thierry Henry tells Arsenal to watch out for Ademola Lookman tonight “He worries me”

Ademola Lookman (and his fellow Atalanta forwards) might be the next great attacking force to test how strong Arsenal’s defence is. The Gunners’ defensive duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes has been one of the best in Europe for the last two seasons.

The duo has nullified the threat of strikers such as Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins. On Thursday night, they will meet Ademola Lookman, another top-form forward.

Ademola Lookman, a player whose game has drawn comparisons to Gabriel Jesus, resembles the Gunner in his boldness and willingness to challenge players for offensive opportunities, albeit he poses a greater threat in front of goal than the Brazilian. While previewing the Arsenal vs. Atalanta match, Ian Wright highlighted him as a player Arsenal should watch out for.

Speaking after the forward assisted and scored as Atalanta beat Fiorentina 3-2, Wright admitted on the Wrighty House podcast, “Oh gosh, did you see his first assist with the way he just flicked it? So good. It’s really beautiful football; I’m so pleased for him. Yeah, he worries me. But we’ve got Ben White on that side, if he’s going to be on that side.

“And you know what? I’m pleased for him. His journey, where he’s gone, what he’s doing now — you could see a big move; you could see a move for him,” he added.

It would be fascinating to watch Arsenal’s powerful defence block Atalanta’s attacking threat. Lookman is their biggest threat; in his only game for them this season, he scored and assisted.

That said, Atalanta generally is a high-scoring team with 8 goals in four league games, so Arsenal will need to be defensively sound to win that battle.

