Thierry Henry tells Kroenke that he needs to listen to Arsenal takeover approach

You can’t get a bigger Arsenal legend than Thierry Henry, and Gooners are usually keen to hear his opinion on the goings-on at the Emirates, so it can only help Daniel Ek’s bid to take over the Gunners when he has the support of the King of Highbury.

Henry has now told us that he has spoken to Ek, and he is very serious about the takeover, and he says all it needs now is for the Kroenkes to listen to his proposal to begin negotiations.”He (Ek) already reached out (to the Kroenke family) and said himself that he had collected the funds to make sure that he can put in a good bid,” Henry told Sky Sports.

“They now need to listen. A lot of people have been screaming that they want the owner out. We are trying to offer a solution involving the fans and getting the DNA of the club back.

“One thing that I want to reiterate is that Daniel will not move away, he will be there waiting to see if they want to sell.

“That is going to take a very long time, we know what we want to do, but first and foremost we need to make sure that we can take over, if they are listening.”

So now all Arsenal fans simply have to wait to see if Kroenke makes any new response to Ek’s overtures, but we can not be optimitic at this point.

But we still have hope…