Thierry Henry to Bournemouth gathers more steam

Thierry Henry is getting closer to a sensational return to England as the manager of Bournemouth.

The former striker has attracted the attention of the Cherries who have just fired Jason Tindall.

Henry currently manages CF Montreal, a job he has held since 2019 after his failed stint at AS Monaco.

Mail Sport reports that Bournemouth believes that he would be interested in the role and they have asked his current employers for permission to speak with him.

That is the formal thing to do and the Cherries have made the first step to bring back one of the best players in Premier League history.

David Wagner and Patrick Vieira are two other targets for the former Premier League side, but the report says Henry’s commercial pull and influence in player transfers is one reason they want him for the job.

Bournemouth wanted an immediate return to the Premier League after being relegated at the end of last season.

They started their campaign in England’s second-tier well before they dropped off the automatic promotion places following a poor run of form.

They are currently 6th on the league table with Jonathan Woodgate as caretaker manager.