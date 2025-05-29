Thierry Henry urges Arsenal to sign “complete striker”

Legendary Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has named Julián Álvarez as the ideal number 9 for the Gunners, as the club continues its search for a traditional striker to lead the line next season.

While Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres remains the reported frontrunner in Arsenal’s shortlist, Henry believes there’s a better option out there, and he’s not shy about naming names.

Speaking on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, the former Invincible expressed his admiration for Álvarez and took a subtle dig at Arsenal’s failure to recruit a top striker last summer.

“We’ve needed a 9 for a while”

Henry was particularly frustrated by the Gunners’ reluctance to sign a proper centre-forward when it was clear the squad lacked clinical edge.

“Everyone has been screaming for a nine, apart from when we win, by the way! Because when we beat Real Madrid, we don’t need a nine,” he said.

“You do need a nine. I don’t understand the change… people change the way they talk. We need a nine when we’re not scoring and then suddenly we go on a run and nobody mentions it.”

He also questioned past transfer decisions, including confusion over Arsenal’s recruitment priorities. (Note: There was an apparent slip in Henry’s comments referring to “Sterling”, who hasn’t played for Arsenal, which has led to some misinterpretation online.)

Why Henry backs Julián Álvarez

Henry then made a strong case for Arsenal to move for Julián Álvarez, currently on loan at Atlético Madrid from Manchester City, calling the Argentine “one of my favourite nines.”

“He can hold the ball alone. He played at the Olympics, he played the Copa América. I don’t hear him saying, ‘I’m tired’, he’s just always ready,” Henry said.

“The way he plays, I just like him. Did you see the free-kick he scored the other day? He’s complete.”

Álvarez has enjoyed a breakout season in Spain, netting 29 goals in all competitions for Atlético, more than any teammate, with only Villarreal’s Alexander Sørloth posting a similar tally.

Arsenal links growing, but will it happen?

Arsenal are reportedly now pushing harder than any other club to sign Álvarez, despite Atlético only recently securing him in a deal that could rise to €90 million. His stock has soared in La Liga, and the Gunners will likely need to act fast, and spend big, if they want to land him.

Henry’s praise will only fuel speculation that Arsenal could make a formal move.

But what do you think, Gooners? Do you agree with Thierry Henry? Is Julián Álvarez the striker Arsenal have been waiting for?

