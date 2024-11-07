Arsenal News Latest News

Thierry Henry worries about Arsenal’s away form after losing to Inter Milan

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has voiced concerns about the team’s recent struggles in away games after their 1-0 loss to Inter Milan at the San Siro. Arsenal had been unbeaten in away Premier League matches for much of 2024, but their form has dipped since that streak ended. This inconsistency on the road, especially in European fixtures, is beginning to cast a shadow on their ambitions for the season, according to Henry.

The Gunners played well in Milan, showing dominance and creating opportunities, yet their inability to convert those chances into goals left them empty-handed. This defeat follows a pattern that Henry finds troubling, as Arsenal’s results away from home continue to falter. Speaking to CBS Sport Golazo, Henry highlighted that while Arsenal had previously managed to “get away with it” by eking out results despite less-than-stellar away performances, that luck seems to have run out. “Right now they’re not challenging for the league, as you can see. The results are not good enough to be at the top,” he remarked. “My issue, and we’ve talked about it since matchday two, away from home I don’t think it was good enough. We were getting away with it for a very long time, now we’re not anymore, so let’s see what happens against Chelsea.”

Henry managing

Henry’s comments underline the importance of away form in Arsenal’s season goals. Arsenal had previously overcome a history of poor away results with their recent run, which had seen them consistently pick up points on the road in the Premier League. But this recent dip could impact their chances of staying competitive both domestically and in Europe, especially if they can’t find consistency away from home.

The upcoming fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is shaping up to be a crucial test for Arsenal’s resolve and ability to bounce back. Both fans and Henry are eager to see if Arsenal can deliver a response after the Milan defeat. Securing a result in that game would not only boost their position in the league but also restore confidence in their ability to perform away from the Emirates. To challenge for titles this season, Arsenal will need to reestablish the strong away form that had been one of their strengths earlier in the year.

    1. I’m pretty sure that “the legend” if asked would say that the good teams, the successful ones, make their own luck to a large extent – or so it appears through the level of their performances and, of course, results.

      I don’t think, in all honesty, we could use that description in Arsenal’s case on the evidence of their recent run of games.

  3. Henry indeed is a legend, but we don’t need one to tell us what we already know. Winning away games is about clean sheets and scoring goals, we are doing neither at the moment. We have good players available in defense but we need a settled back four. Injuries have played their part even though we have great depth. Our attack has had the sharpness of a blunt spoon, a dull blunt spoon. Odegaards return will help that, and more playing time for Nwaneri too. Trossard and Martinelli need a wake up call. Yes, they have their moments, but they are rare and far between. While I still think Merino needs more time to shine, I am concerned he looks like he will never be a standout player, we will see. In the meantime, welcome back Martin, we’ve missed you, lots!

