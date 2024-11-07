Thierry Henry worries about Arsenal’s away form after losing to Inter Milan

ADMIN COMMENT
I think Thierry’s mailing in his application for a vacancy.
Possibly. If he is, let’s hope he doesn’t get it though.
The legend should know this last game is down to luck, a share of the spoils would be a more justify
I’m pretty sure that “the legend” if asked would say that the good teams, the successful ones, make their own luck to a large extent – or so it appears through the level of their performances and, of course, results.
I don’t think, in all honesty, we could use that description in Arsenal’s case on the evidence of their recent run of games.
Henry indeed is a legend, but we don’t need one to tell us what we already know. Winning away games is about clean sheets and scoring goals, we are doing neither at the moment. We have good players available in defense but we need a settled back four. Injuries have played their part even though we have great depth. Our attack has had the sharpness of a blunt spoon, a dull blunt spoon. Odegaards return will help that, and more playing time for Nwaneri too. Trossard and Martinelli need a wake up call. Yes, they have their moments, but they are rare and far between. While I still think Merino needs more time to shine, I am concerned he looks like he will never be a standout player, we will see. In the meantime, welcome back Martin, we’ve missed you, lots!