Thierry Henry’s view of Arsenal’s Celtic target revealed

Thierry Henry reportedly thinks highly of Odsonne Edouard and has made his opinion known to the former Celtic striker, Ally McCoist.

Edouard has been in fine form for Celtic since he joined them from PSG in 2017. He initially struggled on loan at another French team before Brendan Rodgers swooped in for him and took him to Celtic Park.

He has since become one of Europe’s leading strikers and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners are struggling to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond next season when his current deal would expire.

If they cannot get their captain to sign a new contract, the Gunners may sell him off in the summer.

They have been linked with several strikers as replacements for the former Borussia Dortmund goal machine and Edouard is one striker that has been mentioned on a regular basis.

Ally McCoist revealed to Talksport as quoted by the Metro, that he spoke about the striker with Henry and the Frenchman thinks highly of the young striker.

‘I spoke to Thierry Henry at the Liverpool vs Leicester City game and he really rates Edouard,’ McCoist told talkSPORT.

‘He was saying in France in particular [he is highly regarded] and he personally really, really thinks he’s got a chance of going right to the top.’