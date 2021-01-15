“Things are different so I’m still adapting” Willian makes excuses…

Willian has been arguably Arsenal’s worse signing of the season after he joined the Gunners for free in the summer.

The Brazilian has played in the Premier League since 2013 and he won two Premier League titles with Chelsea.

He was still playing well for the Blues last season, and they were keen to keep hold of him for two more years.

Arsenal offered him a lengthier contract, and he joined them, but the transfer now looks like a mistake.

The Brazilian is now making excuses for his poor form by claiming that he is coming into a different system and has had to change his game.

He said that after spending seven years at Chelsea, he has had to adapt to Arsenal’s style of play.

Adding that he knows he hasn’t been doing as well as he should do, and he will do better.

Commenting on why he has flattered to deceive, Willian told Arsenal’s official matchday programme via Sun Sports:

“Well it’s never easy changing club, especially after being somewhere for so long.

“I was at Chelsea for seven years before coming to Arsenal and then you have a new club, new people, a new philosophy.

“Things are different so I’m still adapting but I feel good, I have been learning a lot – a new footballing philosophy.

“Everyone is great here. I know I can improve a lot, and of course my performances on the pitch can be a lot better.”

Mikel Arteta was keen to have Willian’s experience around his dressing room, but the inexperienced players have been the ones helping Arsenal the most in this campaign.