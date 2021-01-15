“Things are different so I’m still adapting” Willian makes excuses…

Willian has been arguably Arsenal’s worse signing of the season after he joined the Gunners for free in the summer.
The Brazilian has played in the Premier League since 2013 and he won two Premier League titles with Chelsea.
He was still playing well for the Blues last season, and they were keen to keep hold of him for two more years.
Arsenal offered him a lengthier contract, and he joined them, but the transfer now looks like a mistake.
The Brazilian is now making excuses for his poor form by claiming that he is coming into a different system and has had to change his game.
He said that after spending seven years at Chelsea, he has had to adapt to Arsenal’s style of play.
Adding that he knows he hasn’t been doing as well as he should do, and he will do better.
Commenting on why he has flattered to deceive, Willian told Arsenal’s official matchday programme via Sun Sports:
“Well it’s never easy changing club, especially after being somewhere for so long.
“I was at Chelsea for seven years before coming to Arsenal and then you have a new club, new people, a new philosophy.
“Things are different so I’m still adapting but I feel good, I have been learning a lot – a new footballing philosophy.
“Everyone is great here. I know I can improve a lot, and of course my performances on the pitch can be a lot better.”
Mikel Arteta was keen to have Willian’s experience around his dressing room, but the inexperienced players have been the ones helping Arsenal the most in this campaign.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
The man’s stealing a living! Willian needs to be moved on plain and simple along with Pepe.. they just aren’t good enough!
Willian was good at Chelsea but seems to find it difficult to adopt to Arsenal style of play or probably he’s not getting enough assistant from the coaches.
Guess he’s got 3 years to adapt anyway………!
“I know I can improve a lot”!?
Seriously, couldn’t get any worse!!
He should just avoid interviews for a while, until he decides to show up. Didn’t expect him to start banging in goals and racking up assists from the start, but there are things he can do.
For example, be a solid defender, actually make runs without the ball rather than being so static, put in a tackle or two. There is effort and intensity that should not take this long to adapt.
If he showed half the effort and intensity of the younger players ousting him at the moment, perhaps a degree of patience and understanding.
But I fear we will be stuck with a part-time very expensive player who isn’t putting in the effort of his younger teammates.
Well, he isn’t the only one still adapting 😳
Sorry to disagree MARTIN but Willian is not” arguably our worst signing of the season”. He is UNARGUABLY the worst!
I was totally against his signing for a number of reasons, but his performances for Arsenal have been woeful for someone who used to be a top class winger.I’m afraid age tends to impact more on forwards than defenders but the extent of his decline has really surprised and disappointed me.If Saka is obliged to deputise for Tierney against Newcastle, I suspect Willian will start as Pepe was anything but impressive in his cameo against Palace for whom their young winger(not Saha) looks a real prospect.