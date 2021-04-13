“Things can change quickly in football” Arsenal loanee hints at not returning to the Emirates

Konstantinos Mavropanos has revealed that he isn’t sure if he will return to Arsenal after his current loan spell at Stuttgart.

The 23-year-old Greek defender is one of the last players Arsene Wenger signed for Arsenal having joined the Gunners in January 2018.

He has rarely been used by the club and still doesn’t feature in the plans of Mikel Arteta.

He has spent much of the last two years on loan at German sides and has thrived in the Bundesliga this season.

Arsenal is overhauling their team and will need to decide on his future in the summer.

William Saliba is another defender doing very well on loan at the French side, Nice.

Both players will hope to break into the team when they return, but Mavropanos is keeping the door to his future open and says he does not know if he would return to the Emirates.

He wants to focus on the rest of his time with Stuttgart, but he is open to joining them again after this campaign.

Speaking to Bild, Mavropanos said: ‘I can’t say that at the moment (whether I will return). Things can change quickly in football.

‘I still have two months here in Stuttgart and would like to end the season with the team as high up as possible.

‘The door at VfB is open for me – that’s very good. But I can only really think about the future once we have talks with for the new season.’