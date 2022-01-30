“Things could get ugly again” Pundit warns Arsenal about fans reaction if they sign no one

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny has warned Arsenal that their fans could turn on the club if they don’t sign any new players in this transfer window.
The Gunners have made significant progress in this campaign, but Mikel Arteta might end this month without making an addition to his squad.
Arsenal wanted to sign Dusan Vlahovic, but he joined Juventus instead.
They had also been linked with a transfer for the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, but they might not sign the Swede either.
Not strengthening their squad while the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool are doing so means Arsenal will struggle to make the top four.
Kenny thinks failure to bring fresh faces to the Emirates could make the club’s fans turn against them again.
He tells Football Insider: “You thought they might try to build on that and bring some new faces in this month.
“So far, that hasn’t happened. I just think back to last January and the second half of last season when things were bad with the fans.
“They were all fuming and things could get ugly again if no one comes in.”
Considering we are competing against top clubs for a Champions League spot, we need to bolster our squad for the second half of the season.
The league would be more competitive. With a thin squad, we are probably a few injuries away from losing our momentum entirely.
I totally agree Martin. In the space of a couple of weeks, out of the FA Cup, out of the League Cup, and a totally confused, poor performance against Burnley. ‘The Process’. If we think we are playing for the future and throw the present away, Arsenal will get a shock, because when the time comes things may not be how they are expected to be. Things change. The ‘present’ is where we are and we should take care of it, nurture it. We are throwing this season like we are giving up. I’ve just never seen this before from a club like ours, certainly not at Arsenal. Would Tony Adams have thrown in the towel?
I think Paddy has vastly underestimated the sheer amount of Kool-Aid drinking drones that populate our present fanbase…of bigger concern, as I expressed in an earlier article, is our propensity to both look a gift horse in the mouth and to throw the baby out with the bath water
in the case of the former, someway/somehow we’ve managed to find ourselves in a rather fortuitous position, where if we were able to show some real intent in this window we just might find ourselves in a Europe come next season…now regardless of where we presently are in the “process”, this achievement would make what comes next invariably easier
of course, I’m not talking about trying to secure a two-time loser on a counter-intuitive 18 month loan or hiring on some has-been former Chelski Striker…in fact, quite the opposite, as I’m talking about taking an educated leap of faith on one of the handful or so of young Strikers who have a big up-side, like Osimhen, David, Isak or DCL, and a midfielder who might bring some much-needed directness to our attack…after all, if this whole Valhovic ruse has taught us one thing, it’s that we have the financial wherewithal to make big moves
now some might say, rightly or wrongly, that any incoming pieces this late on would appear to be nothing more than a panic purchase, I would suggest otherwise, if the purchase in question still meets the requirement brief….let’s remember, the last time we chose to look a gift horse squarely in the mouth was when we only acquired Cech, then lost the title to LC…the very team whom we beat twice during that same campaign
as to the latter issue, how many times are we going to completely mismanage our collective assets…in some cases, we’ve excommunicated players with seemingly no plan B, then offered them up for a fraction of their speculative future value, while, in other cases, we simply iced them out in just such a way that not only did we end up paying them their full salary to do functionally nothing, we likewise made it exceedingly more difficult to move them on…even worse, which might happen again with Auba, we’ve even paid a considerable sum to have our former players ply their trades elsewhere…not to mention, the seeming plethora of players who we’ve allowed to leave on a “free”
so until we get our house in order, I very much doubt that we will turn the proverbial corner…as I’ve said on numerous occasions, if the powers that be want to make “real” change at our club, they first need to stop repeating the mistakes of our past
23 hours left in the window is by Arsenal standards a long time. How many interviews has Arteta given concerning this transfer window in the last 7 days? Why have the media not demanded several interviews about such matters? Why have the fans not demanded such interviews? Yes they are away but they can afford wifi in UAE I gather. Not quite sure why everything has to be done in the last hours. May be its transfer poker down to the wire, maybe its the “domino” effect where when one big player moves then every one else moves around the bases one place or may be its just a promotional ploy to keep the fans hanging by a thread lowering expectations then who ever we sign the fans will think we have struck the jack pot. The owner will then be amazing the board are geniuses the Manager the Messiah again and the good times are back. The fact nothing is being said makes feel confident so I expect a CB an AM and a striker. By this time tomorow we should know more.