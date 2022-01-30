“Things could get ugly again” Pundit warns Arsenal about fans reaction if they sign no one

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny has warned Arsenal that their fans could turn on the club if they don’t sign any new players in this transfer window.

The Gunners have made significant progress in this campaign, but Mikel Arteta might end this month without making an addition to his squad.

Arsenal wanted to sign Dusan Vlahovic, but he joined Juventus instead.

They had also been linked with a transfer for the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, but they might not sign the Swede either.

Not strengthening their squad while the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool are doing so means Arsenal will struggle to make the top four.

Kenny thinks failure to bring fresh faces to the Emirates could make the club’s fans turn against them again.

He tells Football Insider: “You thought they might try to build on that and bring some new faces in this month.

“So far, that hasn’t happened. I just think back to last January and the second half of last season when things were bad with the fans.

“They were all fuming and things could get ugly again if no one comes in.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering we are competing against top clubs for a Champions League spot, we need to bolster our squad for the second half of the season.

The league would be more competitive. With a thin squad, we are probably a few injuries away from losing our momentum entirely.