“Think about the mentality” Former Gunner picks out this one Arsenal player after immense performance

Martin Keown is full of praise for Aaron Ramsdale and says the England international relishes playing at a top club.

Ramsdale pulled off some amazing saves in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Leicester City today.

His performance in the game caught the attention of football fans around the world and Keown reckons he has a great character which is helping him shine at Arsenal.

He has previously been relegated at Bournemouth and Sheffield United, but he has adapted well to the pressure of playing at a top Premier League club with some fine performances at the Emirates.

“He’s relishing it isn’t he. He’s gone to a big club, two relegations, so think about the mentality,” he told BT Sport as quoted by Football London.

“You might’ve felt: ‘was it too much for him?’ But I think he’s stood up, his character has been outstanding but when he was called upon today, really good saves.

“You need a character. I was always fortunate to play with some fantastic goalkeepers. I really like the way he analysed and assessed his opponent in Maddison who he was familiar with from the [England] Under-21s.

“He knew the possible angles and all that helps in his calculation so that is really good intelligence and he looks like a real character. The fans now love him. It helps when you’re throwing shirts into the crowd but it certainly helps more when you’re pulling off outstanding saves as he did today.

“His feet are really really quick, you see that adjustment he makes across there. Good reactions and determination of course, look at the speed of him to get across there.”

Some Arsenal fans didn’t want the club to sign him in the summer, but Mikel Arteta and Edu were sure of his qualities.

He is now repaying the faith shown in him by the Gunners and it is hard to find one fan who still believes he is a wrong buy.

The next step for him would be to help the Gunners win trophies and hopefully, we can achieve that this season with him in goal.