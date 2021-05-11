“Think Arsenal should go all out for him” Arsenal urged to get Brighton man

Former Fulham and Real Madrid man, Mahamadou Diarra has urged Arsenal to sign Brighton midfielder, Yves Bissouma.

The Gunners will continue rebuilding their team when the transfer window reopens and they have made him one of their top transfer targets.

He has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season, having joined the Seagulls from Lille in 2018.

He will certainly play for a top team if he keeps his level of performance with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City also linked with a move for him.

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in the last summer transfer window and the Ghanaian has shown glimpses of how good he can be.

He is expected to hit top form in the next campaign and Diarra advises Arsenal to sign Bissouma to partner Partey in their midfield and he believes it would make them a top side in the Premier League again.

He told Mirror Sport: “Yves has shown he’s got the ability to do big things and he’s handled big games really well.

“I have heard Arsenal and other clubs are interested but I think Arsenal should go all out for him.

“He is young, he wants to improve and already knows how to succeed in a big league so I think he will play well in the Arsenal team.”