Think long term and you can see what Arsenal are trying to do

The evidence is there that Arsenal has a plan in place for the future.

There is no denying that the recruitment policy at Arsenal over the last decade has been seriously flawed. Money has been wasted, quality lost and acquisitions below Arsenal standard. However, the signs are there that the club has learned from their mistakes and do have a plan in place.

Let’s look four years into the future and I choose four years because of the comparisons constantly being made to the Liverpool model.

In goal we have Bernd Leno, possibly short of being world-class but not a liability, he is 27 and that means that in four years he will be 31, still in his prime.

In defence, we have Kieran Tierney at just 22, William Saliba at 18, Pablo Mari at 26, Hector Bellerin at 24, Rob Holding 24 and Calum Chambers 25, all would be well below 30 in four years time and could be a very solid block defensive unit. There is still Bukayo Saka at 18 who could yet be converted permanently to a defender.

I do not include any of the other defenders because of age or the high chance they will be sold.

In midfield, Lucas Torreira is just 23, Matteo Guendouzi 20, Emile Smith Rowe 19, Joe Willock 20, even Ainsley Maitland-Nile at 22.

Then we have the forwards, Gabriel Martinelli is just 18, Reiss Nelson 20, Eddie Nketiah the same age and Nicolas Pepe 24.

Now, some of those named may not progress as we would hope, some may want to leave and of course, there will be new signings brought in over the eight transfer windows that will span the next four years.

Arsenal is buying top young talent, they are developing within their own ranks and the team we see today will not be anything like what we will see in four years.

There will be no Luiz, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette and probably no Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac or Xhaka.

It may not seem it right now, but the evidence really is there that Arsenal does have a vision now and they are implementing it at a steady pace.