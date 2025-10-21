Thirteen minutes 4-goal blitz helps Arsenal destroy Atletico Madrid

Arsenal produced an outstanding performance to claim a dominant 4–0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this evening at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal Display Ruthless Attacking Form
Maintaining top form in the Champions League requires consistency, and Arsenal demonstrated precisely that, proving that their recent record of success against Spanish opposition was no coincidence. Having triumphed in their previous six encounters with Spanish sides, the Gunners entered the match eager to reinforce their reputation on the European stage.
From the outset, Arsenal asserted control of possession, pressing high and moving the ball with precision. Atletico Madrid, renowned for their defensive solidity and disciplined organisation, initially managed to resist the pressure. Despite Arsenal’s early dominance, the Spanish side stood firm, ensuring that the first half concluded without conceding.
The resilience of Atletico Madrid highlighted their trademark defensive structure, yet Arsenal’s patience was evident. Rather than forcing the play, they methodically probed for gaps in the back line, waiting for the right opportunity to strike.
Second-Half Brilliance Seals the Victory
Whatever Mikel Arteta communicated to his players at half-time had an immediate effect. The team returned to the pitch with renewed energy and intent, quickly increasing the tempo and intensity of their play. Gabriel broke the deadlock with a composed finish, giving Arsenal the breakthrough they had been working for.
That opening goal sparked a remarkable spell of attacking football. Within seven minutes, Gabriel Martinelli doubled the lead with an assured strike, showcasing his trademark pace and precision. Shortly afterwards, Viktor Gyokeres delivered a rapid brace, completing an impressive four-goal surge in just thirteen minutes.
Atletico Madrid, usually so disciplined, appeared unusually open during this period, allowing Arsenal to exploit space and dictate the rhythm of the match. The unexpected ease with which the Gunners found their goals may even have surprised Arteta himself.
With the result secure, the Arsenal manager took the opportunity to rotate his squad, resting key players ahead of upcoming fixtures. Despite the changes, the team maintained their composure and defensive structure, ensuring a clean sheet to cap off an emphatic and thoroughly professional European victory.
Gabriel is well and truly the king of Brazil.
Brilliant second half. Magalhaes should’ve become the MOTM with one goal, one assist and at least one crucial block
Eze didn’t work really well on the right side of the midfield and in the CAM position though. He’d probably return to the left wing once Odegaard becomes fit again or if Nwaneri steps up
Hopefully Gyokeres will improve his confidence and strength after scoring a brace
@,Gai I also think MLS should be giving some credit, what a run from the back to lay the pass for Matinelli. I think Matinelli has the esque of a CF in him that’s HThierry like goal.
I must also say Rice is becoming one of the best in quality deliveries of Setpiece ball.
Brilliant
That was amazing run. He is wasted at left back.
Obviously a very satisfying and good result in the end. Has the penny dropped? We will see. Its great to see Big G score two goals because the rest of his game was really powerful. He brings players into the game and works his butt off beating up defenders. Mostly all plusses today, the one minus for me was Eze. He looked lost and needs to step up more. Great result and lets hope flood gates open.
Yeah Eze seemed a bit absent today for most of the game. Seemed to be lacking pace too. Hopefully he picks it up if he’s in the middle in future CL games, Bayern will absolutely test us.
It don’t get much better than this. Awesome win Ladz. With a clean sheet to top it off…💥💥💥💥
In the interview after the game, Diego Simmone said, Arsenal is the best team he has competed against this season, they run and run all over the pitch they have quality
Lewis Skelly assist was a midfielder play, how can you not give a player like the young Englishman more playing time from now on.
And when you think of Hincapié in the wings waiting, Europe will take note.
That was EPIC.
Gabriel had to be MOTM for me. What a player.
I don’t trust the process anymore, we should have replaced Arteta before he made Arsenal a class act 😂 What are the muppets going to complain about today. It’s coming home ➡️🏆 🔴⚪️
@Didrik Plehn
No need to stoke. Let’s all just bask in the win. ✌🏾
I enjoy every moment mate, and we are going to get better 😉
Arsenal fans mostly embracing the set piece fc nonsense makes me so proud. Fanbase is growing with the team. Ole Ole ole. What a result!
GYOKKK. What a team!
so just yesterday was an article about Arteta being sacked for Caraboa Cup = what planet are you on trolls
Really confident performance and how wonderful to be able to rotate the players and still have no obvious drop off. Calafiori didn’t even get on the pitch.
With Palace playing on Thursday night they will have less recovery time than us.
A game at time suep, what a time to be a gooner. I am actually starting to enjoy every time we have a set piece! . And how mean we are! With no drop off even when we ring the changes. We really need to and maybe deserve winning a major trophy.
This Arsenal team is very difficult to score against. The team also looks like they will definitely win a major trophy this season but needs to improve in two areas: increase the pace of their passes and improve in conversation of their open play chances.
The depth of this squad is so amazing. It might just make the difference at the end if there are no high amount of injuries going further.
A great win tonight. Now unto Crystal Palace on Sunday. COYG!!
Great result
Hopefully this will boost the lads belief
Happy Gyokeres scored
COYG
I saw fourth goal clearly from my seat, it did not come off either leg, head or chest, Gyok gave it a pelvic thrust!
Cocky sort of finish. Almost like saying balls to you doubters.
I knew it. I knew Gyokeres goals will definitely come sooner than later. This is just a dress rehearsal of what to expect in the weekend.
Great win, happy for White, Skelly, Norgaard play and what a bench Trossard, Calafiori, Hincapie,…. they not play.
Nwaneri, Mosquera play to 👍
Nwaneri, Mosquera also play, sorry my English is not good
Nathalie your heartfelt joy is infectious. Congrats! COYG!
Thank you very much!
We are so difficult to score against now. Long may it continue.
12 games, 3 goals conceded. 1 worldie free kick against Liverpool, 1 avoidable mistake from Mosquera and Gabriel against Newcastle, and a breakaway goal from the in form Haaland against Man City.
We just need to improve on our scoring and we might just go far and cross the finish line this time if all things keep on going well.
Definitely 14 minutes to kick start my morning here in Australia. Thought Timber along with Rice were out best players but so happy to see Skelly demonstrate that his future is in midfield and also serious professionalism from Martinelli to leave the the knockers behind.
Almost every great Arsenal team have had a worldclass defence, say no more..🔴⚪️
It was just a few weeks ago that this Atleti team demolished consecutively Real Madrid and Frankfurt each by 5 goals. UNSTOPPABLE HISTORIC ARSENAL IN THE MAKING!!!! COYG!!!!
Great night, and ooooh yes, call us set piece fc, or kings! Who cares onward and upwards we rock and roll🤘😜🤘