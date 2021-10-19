This Arsenal fan believes signing Chamberlain is better than giving Wilshere a new deal

Arsenal could be without Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny for a few weeks in January as they travel for the Africa Cup of Nations with their national teams.

Their departure would leave the Gunners short of options in midfield, and they would need cover.

Two former Arsenal players could join the club and fill the void left by their departure. However, Arsenal fans are divided over who their club should bring in.

Dave Seager, an Arsenal fan, on The Sun’s Fan’s View column says they should sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on loan from Liverpool instead of offering Jack Wilshere a deal even if it is an earn-as-you-play contract.

Chamberlain is struggling to play at Liverpool where he has struggled with injury recently, while Wilshere has been training with Arsenal as he searches for a new club.

Seager believes Chamberlain will deliver more to the Gunners and recalls that he only left Arsenal because Arsene Wenger played him as a wing-back instead of his preferred midfield role.

He writes in The Sun: “The first thing to stress is that Mikel Arteta would initially only be interested in a loan move for his former colleague, from January to May.

“On this basis there is some logic to the idea because the Spaniard knows he will be without Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny during the Africa Cup of Nations.

“This will leave him only three first team central midfielders in Granit Xhaka, Sambi Lokonga and Ainsley Maitland-Niles – with the latter two relatively inexperienced in that role in the Premier League.

“Of course, with Xhaka out until early December, Arteta has time to look at both of his younger options before any decision needs to be made.

“Oxlade-Chamberlain would also bring some experience to a very young squad.

“He has won trophies at Arsenal and been in and around a squad winning silverware for the last three seasons.

If the manager does move the team to a 4-3-3, or use the system more often, Ox is well used to that set up.

“Most feel it is a step backwards and would be contrary to the current direction adopted, to bring in talented younger players.

“Many even feel a 29-year-old Wilshere, already training at the club, signing a pay as you play deal would be a preferable option.

“The harsh reality is, however, that while we all love Jack – Ox has actually played and started for Liverpool this campaign, whereas Wilshere has not kicked a ball in top-flight anger for 18 months.”