This Arsenal fan calls it right after shambolic display against Forest

Some Arsenal players are clearly not good enough to play for the club and today’s match confirms that, reckons Gooner fan and accredited Twitter user Evan Cooper.
The Gooner watched as a battling Nottingham Forest side beat Mikel Arteta’s side.
The performance in the game was below par and the players cannot say they deserved a better outcome.
After winning the competition in 2020, fans had hoped Arteta could inspire his boys to go on another long run.
However, a team made up of newcomers and fringe players failed to deliver and Cooper hopes some fresh faces will now be added to the squad this month.
He tweeted: “Well, I do think today’s game confirmed what a lot of people already knew, which is that certain players aren’t at the required level to play for Arsenal Football Club. Really hope we see some inflows and outflows from the club during this transfer window.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arsenal’s squad truly lacks depth, and this is a good time to change that.
With Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang away at AFCON, we need new players.
The display of the starting XI today shows we could struggle if our current first-team options become unavailable for league matches going forward.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
there’s no way we’ll make enough moves to correct that problem, but one can only hope that we can make at least 2 moves of consequence, incoming that is, that will properly redress our most pressing needs
Arteta continues to try and convince others that trash isn’t trash. Anyone with eyes can see Nketiah isn’t quality, he’s U-23 lifer.
3 years in first team and lacks any technique, first touch like a brick wall, can’t create for himself, and can’t hold up play.
He should have been gone 18 months ago, instead of trying to convince anyone who will listen he has some quality.
Cedric’s extension and Mari are both wastes of money. Who thought they would ever compete for starting 11? They have repeatedly shown they are poor backups even.
Kola on as a sub did it for me. I had seen enough at that point, felt like Arteta had quit along with the players on the pitch.
We can’t sign enough players to replace all the trash.
We need 2 or 3 quality ones just to keep the 1st team strong for rest of season.
I just need someone to tell arteta or the board or whoever that they should sell those trash (holding, nketiah, Cedric, elneny, kolasinac) because I’m tired of seeing them play rubbish arteta should disposed off the trash… help me tell arteta pls…
I’ll tell you what’s shambolic, having a “game plan” which sees our deepest lying players, Holding and White, having more than 80 touches each, before the 80th minute, against a Championship side…btw the next closest was our RB, Cedric…whenever we revert back to the underwhelming offensively-stunted Arteta “hope for the best” schematics, this is what we look like regardless of the opponent…no wonder so many of you Kool-Aid drinking members of the Swiss miss fan club heap undeserved praise in Xhaka’s direction, as these are the same type of unproductive passing stats that he accumulates whenever these piss-poor tactics are deployed…this is why I’m always referring to the “eye test” and not putting all my eggs into the oft-times deceptive stats basket