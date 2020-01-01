This Arsenal forward line will cause Man Utd some serious problems

Is this the Arsenal forward line to put Man Utd down at the Emirates?

Arsenal and Manchester United will lock horns at the Emirates this evening with both teams fighting to improve their respective league positions.

Arsenal took a point at Old Trafford earlier this season and they will certainly want to go one better this time around and collect all three points.

Both of these teams have some of the best attackers in the league and it will be interesting to see how they perform here.

Manchester United have invested heavily on their backline with the £80 million signing of Harry Maguire and the £60 million signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Mikel Arteta has used two centre forwards in his two games as Arsenal’s boss so far and I cannot see him changing that today.

Lacazette has started both games but he is yet to score or provide an assist for the Spaniard. Regardless of his run of form, Arteta will probably trust him to start this game as well.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has netted twice in as many games for Arteta and he is currently the league’s second-highest scorer, he is an undisputed starter here.

So here are the attackers I believe Arteta will trust to shoot down Manchester United.

Aubameyang

Lacazette

That means that Aubameyang will probably start out on the left once again and that there is no starting place for Nicolas Pepe.

Hopefully, the Auba/Laca partnership clicks today and they rip to shreds the United defence. Well, we can hope so anyway.