This Arsenal forward line will cause Man Utd some serious problems

Is this the Arsenal forward line to put Man Utd down at the Emirates?
Arsenal and Manchester United will lock horns at the Emirates this evening with both teams fighting to improve their respective league positions.
Arsenal took a point at Old Trafford earlier this season and they will certainly want to go one better this time around and collect all three points.
Both of these teams have some of the best attackers in the league and it will be interesting to see how they perform here.
Manchester United have invested heavily on their backline with the £80 million signing of Harry Maguire and the £60 million signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Mikel Arteta has used two centre forwards in his two games as Arsenal’s boss so far and I cannot see him changing that today.
Lacazette has started both games but he is yet to score or provide an assist for the Spaniard. Regardless of his run of form, Arteta will probably trust him to start this game as well.
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has netted twice in as many games for Arteta and he is currently the league’s second-highest scorer, he is an undisputed starter here.
So here are the attackers I believe Arteta will trust to shoot down Manchester United.
Aubameyang
Lacazette
That means that Aubameyang will probably start out on the left once again and that there is no starting place for Nicolas Pepe.
Hopefully, the Auba/Laca partnership clicks today and they rip to shreds the United defence. Well, we can hope so anyway.
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Problem is not our forwards but our defence… Our defence won’t sustain against pacy forwards of James, Rashford and Martial and Probably Lingaard
United will definitely hit us on counter 3-1 to United, Rashford, Lingaard and Martial on Scoresheet…
I really hope that I am wrong..
I would rather have Mertinelli in place Laccazett
Optimistic aren’t you
COYG AND HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERY ONE
Arsenal actually has the best forward line in the league.
Auba Laca Pepe and Martinelli.
Wolves Spurs Newcastle lost and Chelsea dropped points.
Sheffied will lose to Liverpool and Everton will lose to Man City.
If clueless Emery the worst Manager in Arsenal history can get with in
2 points of third with out Pepe and Martinelli then I posit Arteta
with a much stronger squad should get top four and win the EL easily.
United will attack which will leave huge gaps in the midfield for Arsenal to counter.
7-0 to the Arse
Can’t speak through laughing
Hahaha..This guy is so so funny
Leno
AMN Luiz Mavrapanos Saka
Torreira Xhaka
Ozil
Nelson Auba Martinelli
Pepe excluded due to being sh*t lol