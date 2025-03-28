This Arsenal loanee is on a hot streak in Liga Portugal.

Fabio Vieira is currently thriving at Porto. This would’ve hardly been expected by those who were closely following him earlier in the season, but the Portuguese international is seemingly defying expectations. In his last five appearances, the midfielder has recorded five goal contributions, scoring three goals and laying on 2 assists. The most impressive thing about it is that he returned in all five games consecutively, distributing it equally in the process. This tally includes three goals in his last three appearances, which is quite impressive to say the least. He pretty much could’ve made it 6 from 6 by now had he managed to play against Braga on the 8th of March, however he will have a chance to extend it when Porto take on Estoril on Sunday.

This spell has come after struggling to grab a foothold this campaign. In fact prior to his current run, he had only managed two goals and two assists in the previous 26 games all season long. His current run is made more impressive when factoring in the spell prior to it.

Minutes were hard to come by as well in his second spell with Porto, as he was used mostly as a substitute in the first few games of the season. That is firmly behind him now as he is set to play a crucial role to secure Champions League football, for the Dragões, in the remainder of the campaign.

Looking at his current form, and the lack of a permanent buy option in his loan deal, you have to wonder if the diminutive midfielder still has a future with the Gunners. After joining from Porto in 2022, he has failed to nail a place within Mikel Arteta’s side, hence the lack of minutes throughout his Arsenal career. His profile makes him a perfect understudy to Martin Ødegaard, but the only problem there is that a clear pathway for Ethan Nwaneri would be blocked. All things considered, I don’t expect him to play any role within this Arsenal set up going forward. For this reason I simply don’t see the club keeping him beyond the summer when he comes back.

I could be wrong though, who knows what might happen if he continues the form he’s in?

I’ll leave it to you Gooners, does Fabio Vieira still have a future at Arsenal? Thoughts in the comments below.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

