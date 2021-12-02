This Arsenal target looks to be on his way out of his present club reckons pundit

Noel Whelan reckons Raheem Sterling will leave Manchester City amidst interest from Arsenal, but he doesn’t expect City to sell him in January.

Sterling has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time now as he struggles to stay relevant at City.

He is approaching the last year of his current contract at the Etihad, and talks of a contract renewal have made little progress.

Arsenal wants to sign him as Mikel Arteta looks for attacking reinforcements and he has been tipped to leave City in the January transfer window.

However, former Leeds United man, Whelan admits he could leave, but a winter transfer is very unlikely.

“Wow, I’d be surprised if he went to Arsenal. City will not want to give them a helping hand towards that race for the top four and for the title,” he told Football Insider.

“Deals like that don’t happen often, but never say never.

“There were talks about him signing another deal at City but it seems like Sterling has got his heart set on leaving. There’s not much they can do about that.

“Arsenal would dearly love to have him, and I’m sure there will be a few foreign clubs who would love to have him.

“I think it’d be silly for City to let him go in January to a Premier League rival.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling is one of the best attackers we can add to our squad at the moment, and signing him in January would be amazing.

However, we should realistically prepare to add him to our squad in the summer because City will hardly sell such a top player in mid-season.

His transfer wouldn’t come cheap and his wage demands might topple that of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the Englishman would be worth it.