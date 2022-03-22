This Ben White stat shows he probably deserves more credit than he is getting

Ben White joined Arsenal in the summer for some big money and he didn’t have the best of starts.

Ivan Toney bullied him in the Gunners’ first Premier League game of the season against Brentford.

Pundits and fans complained about his height and his readiness to play for a big club like Arsenal.

The Englishman had only spent one season in the topflight with Brighton after having a breakthrough campaign in the second tier with Leeds United.

He is now an important member of the Arsenal first team and his partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of their defence is one of the most productive in the Premier League.

The Gunners are reaping the reward of investing in him in the summer and he is another reason we can trust Mikel Arteta in the transfer market.

The Sun reveals White has contributed to a clean sheet in 50% of the 26 league starts he has made this season.

The report also praised him for his ball-playing ability, which has made playing from the back easier for Mikel Arteta’s side.

White has been very consistent at the back for us. Gabriel has also been a solid partner, but the Brazilian probably gets more credit than the Englishman.

The former Lille man plays like a warrior, but that takes nothing away from White, who has been getting better as the campaign progresses.

