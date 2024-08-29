This Brighton winger is my favourite to give some real competition for Bukayo Saka

Ivorian winger could be a great addition to the squad.

With just a couple of days left till the end of transfer window gooners all around the world would be hoping we can get more players in before it slams shut, we cannot get just any player in.

Mind you, with a lot of work going into researching a player’s profile before a signing is considered, however considering the amount of opportunities the transfer market could offer us in the remaining days, a signing could yet still be made. We are reported to be targeting forward additions after the Mikel Merino deal with as much as ten names reported to have all been considered by the club. One of the names that caught my eye among those host of players was Simon Adingra.

Having joined Brighton from Union Saint-Gillioise last summer the Ivorian went on to impress in his debut campaign with the club, contributing a modest 12 G/A over the course of last season. His pace and directness made him one of the most exciting young wingers in the league last season, even taking that to the AFCON back in January, where he played an instrumental part of his country’s title winning tournament.

Among his many qualities it’s his versatility and ability to take players on that impresses me the most boasting an impressive 2.47 carries into the penalty area per 90 last campaign (89th percentile) along with 11.06 progressive passes received per 90 (87th percentile). His defensive numbers are good too which just shows the players willingness to help out at the back.

Even though he’s right footed, he’s been mostly deployed as a Right winger throughout his Brighton career perhaps due to the fact that he can use his weaker foot just as effectively. This would mean he can provide much needed cover in the forward areas especially on the right for Bukayo Saka.

Being quoted to be worth around £25-£30million that could be a bargain considering his age and limitless potential even if he has a few areas to his game Where he can improve upon such as his passing and shooting nevertheless with his versatility, potential price tag and age, it would represent some shrewd piece of business by the club.

Would signing Simon Adingra before Friday’s deadline be a nice move from the club ?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

